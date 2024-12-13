Hendricks delivers sizzling display to win T20 series for Proteas
Who cares about 15 wides and conceding 77 runs in the last five overs with the ball? All those troubles were washed away by a deluge of sixes off the bat of Reeza Hendricks, who delivered a dazzling riposte to all those who’ve declared his international career to be over.
On a gorgeous highveld Friday night, in front of a packed crowd, many of whom have started their festive holidays, Hendricks served up some early season cheer, with a maiden T20 International hundred.
A glittering array of strokes lit up SuperSport Park, many struck with timing so delicious the Colonel, whose poultry sponsors these matches, might wish he could've applied it to his cooking process.
From the captain to the debutant.🫡— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 13, 2024
A Klaasy gesture, as Heinrich hands Galiem his debut cap for the Proteas T20i squad.👏😁#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/d25dZ6ycUW
Hendricks was a sheer delight, consigning what’s been a lengthy poor run of scores to the rubbish heap, with an innings that, based on the celebration of reaching the landmark, clearly held a lot of meaning for him.
Besides two half-centuries against Ireland, 2024 has been a struggle for him and at the World Cup he barely fired a shot, hampered by some dreadful pitches in New York and being on the end of numerous ‘jaffers’ later on in the tournament.
Here, a pitch tailor made for his dashing shot-making ability, Hendricks thrived. The ball was pinging off his bat, the sound symphony-like. It’s almost rude to point out just one shot, but if there was a stroke that illustrated his mastery, it was a lofted on-drive off Abbas Afridi, with Hendricks picking up the lengthy early and depositing the ball over wide long-on, holding a pose that was in no way a sign of arrogance.
Normally it would be deemed sad that such an innings should end, but having taken the Proteas to the brink of victory, when he was caught at midwicket, Hendricks deserved the standing ovation he received — along with chants of “Reeza, Reeza, Reeza” — all the way to the boundary and then up the stairs to the changeroom.
His 117 included 10 sixes and seven fours.
Hendricks received excellent support from Rassie van der Dussen, who’s also been on a poor run of late, but finished here with an unbeaten 66, sharing a 157-run partnership that ripped a match from Pakistan’s grasp, which at the halfway point, they must have thought was theirs.
From Miller to Rassie!🤝— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 13, 2024
In a special moment, Dave presented Rassie his 50th T20i cap for the Proteas earlier in the changeroom.🧢🏏#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZRPcp1CWMy
Saim Ayub produced his own stunning array of shot-making that floored the Proteas, and enraptured viewers. He quite clearly loves a cover drive, and unfurls it with panache and flowing, high elbow, ‘please take my picture’ technical elegance.
He was able to dominate with the established stars, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam contributing just a combined 42 runs to Pakistan’s total. Down the order Irfan Khan bashed 30 off 16 balls as part of a 73-run fifth wicket partnership, that saw the touring team’s scoring rate surge in the last five overs.
Saim, dropped twice; on three and then 97, by debutant Dayyaan Galiem finished on 98 not out, an innings that featured 11 fours and five sixes.
Pakistan amassed 77 runs in the last five overs, with SA’s ‘death bowling’ turning into a catastrophe.
Pakistan’s 206/5 was the highest total, they’d scored against SA in a T20 International. But the home team reached the target with three balls to spare. What looked like being a miserable night, turned into a joyous one — Sista Bethina and Three Little Birds blared over the loudspeakers.
Thank You Reeza Hendricks.