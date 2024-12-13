Hendricks delivers sizzling display to win T20 series for Proteas

Hendricks was a sheer delight, consigning what’s been a lengthy poor run of scores to the rubbish heap, with an innings that, based on the celebration of reaching the landmark, clearly held a lot of meaning for him.

Besides two half-centuries against Ireland, 2024 has been a struggle for him and at the World Cup he barely fired a shot, hampered by some dreadful pitches in New York and being on the end of numerous ‘jaffers’ later on in the tournament.

Here, a pitch tailor made for his dashing shot-making ability, Hendricks thrived. The ball was pinging off his bat, the sound symphony-like. It’s almost rude to point out just one shot, but if there was a stroke that illustrated his mastery, it was a lofted on-drive off Abbas Afridi, with Hendricks picking up the lengthy early and depositing the ball over wide long-on, holding a pose that was in no way a sign of arrogance.

Normally it would be deemed sad that such an innings should end, but having taken the Proteas to the brink of victory, when he was caught at midwicket, Hendricks deserved the standing ovation he received — along with chants of “Reeza, Reeza, Reeza” — all the way to the boundary and then up the stairs to the changeroom.

His 117 included 10 sixes and seven fours.

Hendricks received excellent support from Rassie van der Dussen, who’s also been on a poor run of late, but finished here with an unbeaten 66, sharing a 157-run partnership that ripped a match from Pakistan’s grasp, which at the halfway point, they must have thought was theirs.