Rain puts paid to Proteas hopes of T20 clean sweep

The Proteas’s hopes of claiming a clean sweep over Pakistan in the three match T20 series, were washed away by a highveld thunderstorm on Saturday night.

While the players were looking forward to entertaining a sold out DP World Wanderers, mother nature had other ideas. Instead South Africa will have to settle for a 2-0 series win, a still significant triumph, given that it is Rob Walter’s first in a bilateral T20 series since taking over as limited overs coach in February last year.

The Proteas won the opening match of the series by 11 runs in Durban last Tuesday and followed that up with a thrilling run chase at SuperSport Park on Friday night led by Reeza Hendricks’ maiden T20 International century. The Proteas won by seven wickets in the final over to secure the series win.