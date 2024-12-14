Cricket

Rain puts paid to Proteas hopes of T20 clean sweep

14 December 2024 - 20:06 By Stuart Hess
Spectators take cover during a downpour at the Wanderers on Saturday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Proteas’s hopes of claiming a clean sweep over Pakistan in the three match T20 series, were washed away by a highveld thunderstorm on Saturday night. 

While the players were looking forward to entertaining a sold out DP World Wanderers, mother nature had other ideas. Instead South Africa will have to settle for a 2-0 series win, a still significant triumph, given that it is Rob Walter’s first in a bilateral T20 series since taking over as limited overs coach in February last year. 

The Proteas won the opening match of the series by 11 runs in Durban last Tuesday and followed that up with a thrilling run chase at SuperSport Park on Friday night led by Reeza Hendricks’ maiden T20 International century. The Proteas won by seven wickets in the final over to secure the series win. 

The teams head to the Western Cape on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s opening ODI in Paarl. Two more ODIs follow in Cape Town on Friday and then the sides return to the Wanderers next Sunday for the ‘Pink ODI.’ 

South Africa have recalled a number of household names including ODI skipper Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada for that series which will be the last preparation before the Champions Trophy which will be played in February next year. 

Pakistan and SA will also lock horns in two Tests, at SuperSport Park starting on Boxing Day followed by Newlands, on January 3. 

Victory for SA in one of those matches will secure them a spot in the World Test Championship final, which will be hosted at Lord’s in June next year.

