Wolvaardt says Proteas need to learn patience as the tackle one-off Test

“There is only so much technical stuff you can learn in two days, it’s more of a mental shift that’s required.”

She acknowledged the strangeness of a career in which her only experience of playing with the red ball has come in Test matches. “In the men’s game, players have a full red ball career before they finally make their debut for the Proteas in the format — so in that respect, it’s weird, a bit backwards. But that is the situation we find ourselves in. However I will grab the opportunity of playing a Test match when it is there,” said Wolvaardt.

She and Knight agreed that junior and domestic structures needed to incorporate more red ball cricket or multi-day matches, to improve not only the quality of women’s Tests, but also raise the standards among young girls who take up the sport.

“In the build up to a Test, players are always asking ‘how do I learn,’ and ‘how do I apply my game to a particular situation?’ Playing red ball cricket provides a really good basis from which to grow as cricketers. Repetition of skill is important for all formats, and playing more red ball allows young girls to repeat a bit more,” said Knight.

The Proteas new coach Mandla Mashimbyi has made it clear he wants South African players to play more multi day cricket and it is understood that Cricket SA is looking at how to create three day matches involving composite ideas such as a 'North vs South' match.

Mashimbyi made a presentation to the Proteas squad on Friday, which struck a chord with Wolvaardt. “A lot of the stuff he was saying, it sounds like I definitely want to play more of the format.”

Play starts at 10am on Sunday.

SQUADS

SA — Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon

England — Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (capt), Amy Jones, Charie Dean, Freya Kemp, Sophie Eccelstone, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Seren Smale