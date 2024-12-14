Wolvaardt says Proteas need to learn patience as the tackle one-off Test

Both captains agreed that two days is far too little time to prepare for a Test, although England, who have played more Tests, had developed a system that allowed them to do some training, while they were preparing for the limited overs matches earlier in the tour.

“The biggest challenge is flipping between the formats,” said Knight, who will be playing her 13th Test. “We have practised with the red ball at net sessions during white ball portion of the tour, with an eye on this match.”

The Proteas chose not to do that, primarily because Wolvaardt felt it would upset the rhythm of the players. She used her favourite shot as an example of the mental shift she’s had to make.

“My cover drive is my favourite shot, but it is the one I’m not allowed to play with all those slips behind me. Balls I was covering driving a week ago, now I have to leave, which is a bit tricky,” said Wolvaardt.