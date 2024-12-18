Conrad hopes for no more injuries as Maharaj awaits update on groin
Much like he wants his team to approach Test cricket, Shukri Conrad has to wait and show patience. He has to wait for the ODI series to end, and hope no more injuries hit any of the players involved in the next two matches against Pakistan, who are also likely to start the first Test on Boxing Day.
He has to wait for the result of scans for Keshav Maharaj (groin) and Wiaan Mulder (finger) to determine how much they will be involved in the two Tests — he also has to wait and see if his team will qualify for the World Test Championship.
Proteas Test Cricket head coach, Shukri Conrad, has announced a strong 16-player squad for the crucial upcoming two-match Test Series against Pakistan, scheduled from 26 December - 7 January.

Maharaj’s absence would be a massive blow, even at SuperSport Park, where his record isn’t as stellar as at other venues.
The 34 year old left-arm spinner is an integral part of any of the Proteas sides he plays for, plotting with captains and teammates in the field and relaying his thoughts in team meetings.
“He’s a sounding board for the players and the coaches,” Conrad said of the left arm spinner, who is currently seven wickets short of 200 in Tests.
“His performances have been superb in the last couple of months, he’s a calming influence in the changeroom. It would be a big loss for any side to lose a player of that calibre.”
“He, Marco and KG are the trio that will ensure we get the bulk of the 20 wickets we need to win a Test match.”
Maharaj hurt his groin while warming up for the first ODI against Pakistan on Tuesday. Scans on Wednesday afternoon, will determine Maharaj’s, but even before that it was another unnecessary concern for a bowler that Conrad could have done without.
Already missing Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi and Nandre Burger, any hopes he had of possibly calling on Anrich Nortjé — who has expressed a desire to return to Test cricket — were also scuppered when he suffered a broken toe last week.
At least the initial prognosis on Mulder seemed positive.
Conrad confirmed that he has been batting in the nets and would be going for another scan on Thursday to assess his progress.
“He is in a good space. We won’t be daft and rush him back, we will be conservative about his return and make that decision next week when we get together.”
Corbin Bosch was called up to a 16-man squad, with Conrad explaining that he was a player he’d long monitored from time Bosch spent under his tutelage at the National Academy.
“Since I last saw him with the Academy he’s matured nicely and is a really good cricketer,” Conrad said of the 30 year old Titans all-rounder.
“On the highveld we need a bit of pace and Corbin provides that. If he’s picked, it’s his home ground, he is in top form, he played well against English Lions (for an SA Invitational XI) last week.”
Salman Agha is Pakistan's hero as they win the first ODI of the series
The next match is live from Newlands on Thursday
Bosch’s father Tertius, played in SA’s first post-isolation Test against the West Indies in 1992, taking Brian Lara’s wicket in a match that saw SA suffer a stunning loss in the face of destructive spells from Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh.
In three first class matches for the Titans this season, Bosch has scored over 200 runs in five innings and picked up 10 wickets at an average of 22.20.
The tight international schedule makes preparation for that first Test which starts on December 26 a challenge. The Proteas wrap up the ODI series with Pakistan on Sunday at the Wanderers — which strangely is a day/night affair.
Usually the first hard day of practice for Boxing Day would be December 23, but seeing as that is the day after the ODI series finishes, a number of players may not be involved.
Conrad was sanguine about the time he and the players will have but was emphatic that he wouldn’t ask any of them to hold back in the remaining ODIs against Pakistan.
“The ODIs are also very important. I don’t think any of them will be looking at the Test, they will focus on the present and that is the ODIs with Pakistan.”