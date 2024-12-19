Cricket

Maharaj misses remaining ODIs with Pakistan

19 December 2024 - 08:57 By Stuart Hess
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Keshav Maharaj faces a race against time to be fit in time for the first Test against Pakistan next week.
Keshav Maharaj faces a race against time to be fit in time for the first Test against Pakistan next week.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the remainder of South Africa’s ODI series with Pakistan, with a left adductor strain.

Maharaj’s place in the Proteas squad for the second and third ODIs will be taken by fellow left-arm spinner, Bjorn Fortuin. The 34 year old, will return to Durban, where he will undergo rehabilitation and his fitness for the first Test against Pakistan which starts on Boxing Day will be reassessed. 

Maharaj picked up the injury during warm-ups ahead of Tuesday's opening ODI in Paarl, and had to be replaced in the starting team by Andile Phehlukwayo, as the toss was taking place. 

Conrad hopes for no more injuries as Maharaj awaits update on groin

Much like he wants his team to approach Test cricket, Shukri Conrad has to wait and show patience.
Sport
15 hours ago

Fortuin has taken 13 wickets in the 11 ODIs he has played, the last of those was against Ireland in Abu Dhabi in October. 

On Wednesday, before the results of scans to Maharaj were known, the Proteas Test coach, Shukri Conrad said it would be a huge blow for the team to absorb if Maharaj were to be ruled out of the Pakistan series. 

“His performances have been superb in the last couple of months, he’s a calming influence in the changeroom. He, Marco (Jansen) and (Kagiso Rabada) are the trio that will ensure we get the bulk of the 20 wickets we need to win a Test match,” said Conrad.

The Proteas are already missing Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortjé because of injuries. 

The second ODI will be played at Newlands on Thursday (2pm), the third and final match will take place at the Wanderers on Sunday.

READ MORE

Calls for Proteas Women to play more Test cricket

The conversation about the need for Cricket SA to organise more Test cricket for the Proteas Women if they are to improve was brought to light again ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Sports minister to launch forensic probe into Safa's financial affairs

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie says he will institute a forensic investigation into the financial affairs of the South African ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Proteas captain Bavuma hints at rotation during ODI series against Pakistan

Given the abundance of cricket expected over the next four weeks, squad rotation will be the key to success according to Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.
Sport
2 days ago

Saim Ayub bats Pakistan to victory over South Africa in opening ODI

Pakistan’s exciting opener Saim Ayub gave a vivid display of his prodigious talent with a classy century on Tuesday to lead his team to a closely ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sports minister to launch forensic probe into Safa's financial affairs Soccer
  2. Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams wins big at Caf Awards with two gongs Soccer
  3. Victory over Chippa eases pressure on Eric Tinkler’s job at Cape Town City Soccer
  4. Sundowns go three points clear of Pirates after a hard-fought win over Stellies Soccer
  5. Nohamba's form loss partly explained Rugby

Latest Videos

Ep 24 | Mgilane | Saloon Closed | Umkhandlu | Gqomu Music | Family Wars and ...
Episode 40 | The Shady PHodcast: Cyril Opens Borders for Naija | Jay-Z Makes ...