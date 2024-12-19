Maharaj misses remaining ODIs with Pakistan

Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the remainder of South Africa’s ODI series with Pakistan, with a left adductor strain.

Maharaj’s place in the Proteas squad for the second and third ODIs will be taken by fellow left-arm spinner, Bjorn Fortuin. The 34 year old, will return to Durban, where he will undergo rehabilitation and his fitness for the first Test against Pakistan which starts on Boxing Day will be reassessed.

Maharaj picked up the injury during warm-ups ahead of Tuesday's opening ODI in Paarl, and had to be replaced in the starting team by Andile Phehlukwayo, as the toss was taking place.