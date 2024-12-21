Bavuma puts Pink Day priorities ahead of Tests for final ODI

While players and both coaches, Rob Walter and Shukri Conrad, have talked of giving equal priority to the ODIs as well as the Tests, there is no doubt that the latter is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, simply because of the big prize on offer there — a spot in the World Test Championship final.

SA haven’t been able to fulfil Walter’s target for this series, which was to rekindle the style and intensity with which they played at last year’s World Cup. “We are not close to where we want to be. There is still a lot of stuff for us to do to get to that level,” Bavuma stated.

The Proteas have struggled to assert themselves in all departments, but it is the batting that is the most concerning, especially the top order. They are not helped by the fact that they’ve played so little ODI cricket this year — albeit that is the same for most countries — but critically they haven’t been able to fill the gap left by Quinton de Kock’s retirement.

“When we are at our best, whoever gets to 30, generally that guy will convert, and (in this series) we have had guys get starts, but they haven’t been able to convert. Because of that, we haven’t been able to put ourselves in a position where we are able to reach scores of 350.”