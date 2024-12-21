The same can’t be said of South Africa. For one, the senior players, barring, Heinrich Klaasen, aren’t firing, the top order batting is struggling and a host of untimely injuries have left Rob Walter searching for answers.
“It wasn’t good,” Walter said of the performance at Newlands. “They shouldn't have got to 330, because we let ourselves down in the field; we created pressure in phases and then released the pressure in other moments. We didn’t operate as a collective this evening, it’s that simple.”
He had hoped to use the series to create a foundation for South Africa's Champions Trophy challenge, by rekindling the kind of style that saw them qualifying for the semifinal of the World Cup last year.
That unexpected run, was led by the brilliance of Quinton de Kock, and backed up by strong performances from the rest of the top order including Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram.
Top order woes and injuries hamper Proteas Champions Trophy prep
The disappointment of a performance that lacked consistency and of a series now lost will serve as motivation for the Proteas when they tackle Pakistan in what is a ‘dead rubber’ at the Wanderers on Sunday.
The final ODI, which will be played as part of the awareness campaign for breast cancer, will have some of the edge diminished after Thursday night’s 81-run defeat to Pakistan at Newlands.
South Africa let slip chances with the ball, in the field and with the bat as Pakistan, made it a hat-trick series victories after triumphs in Australia and Zimbabwe.
Two months before a Champions Trophy they will still play a part in hosting despite India’s crass selfishness, Pakistan look like a team that is in fine fettle. Their senior players are delivering and a host of young stars, led by the mesmerising left-handed batter Saim Ayub and cheeky wrist-spinner Abrar Ahmed, must be instilling confidence in their squad despite the usual chaos in the boardroom.
De Kock, as Walter pointed out before the series, is virtually impossible to replace, but those tasked with doing so and the rest of the top order have been poor in the first two matches.
Ryan Rickelton’s 36, is the highest score by a top-order batter, while Markram — who has been poor in the T20 format and patchy in Test matches — has got starts in both ODIs and failed to build on them.
Whatever formula South Africa come up with for how they want to play in ODIs, none of it works unless the top order makes runs, and it’s a problem Walter is unlikely to solve before his team heads to Pakistan in February.
He has had to commit to a rotation policy for the series, not only to assess players especially at the top of the order as possible, but also to ensure players are fresh for the Test series that starts next week, while the injuries have added to the challenge.
Having already had to withdraw Keshav Maharaj from the squad because of a groin strain, on Thursday came news that Ottneil Baartman will miss the Wanderers clash after injuring his knee during warm-ups on Thursday. Corbin Bosch, who was drafted into the Test side, after a number of fast bowlers were ruled out with various ailments, has been called into the squad as cover for Sunday.
“Having consistency of selection is obviously always ideal but we are not living in an ideal world in short format cricket based on the different masters we are trying to serve at any one time,” said Walter.
“I believe that, as with the T20s, in the ODIs, the losses will turn into wins, we will have a stronger group of players in the future, who we can use moving forward. The disappointment with losing the series and especially the way many players performed in the second match, will drive motivation for Sunday’s encounter.”
Sunday’s match starts at 2pm.
