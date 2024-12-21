Young fast-bowler Kwena Maphaka receives ODI cap from Kagiso Rabada

In an inspiring moment for South African cricket, Kwena Maphaka was presented with his debut ODI cap by fellow domestic and international teammate, Proteas legend Kagiso Rabada, on Thursday.
The 18-year-old fast bowler from the Lions is set to make his mark in the fixture against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium this Sunday.
Rabada, who has been a key figure in South African cricket for years, expressed immense pride in presenting the cap to Maphaka.
“Kwena, it gives me great pleasure to award you your debut ODI cap. You do deserve this. Your outstanding talent and everyone on the field is going to back you 100%,” said Rabada.
Rabada highlighted the faith the team has in Maphaka’s abilities with some words of encouragement.
“You are a good kid, just keep thriving, shining and doing your best. That’s all we are going to ask for,” he said.
He advised the young fast bowler to focus on his performance, not the outcome.
“Don’t worry about the result, keep showing your tenacity, your fire, your presence and the result will take care of itself,” he said.
Rabada also reminded Maphaka of the honour and responsibility that comes with representing South Africa.
“Here you are representing your country,” he said, underscoring the weight of the occasion.
Sharing wisdom he’s gained over his years in international cricket, Rabada imparted a valuable lesson from the team: “In the team, we have a phrase — ‘For those before us and to those to come’ — and that’s something that’s lived with me.”
The Proteas fast bowler emphasised the unique nature of the South Africa team, saying: “no-one just walks into this team. This is a special, special environment. No-one comes in here and does what they want.”
Rabada also reminded him of the importance of cherishing the opportunity: “At your tender age, I know you are playing for your country, and it’s very exciting. Just keep that with you, don’t take that for granted, and enjoy it.”
Maphaka’s call-up to the senior squad comes after a stellar performance in the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup earlier this year, where he was named Player of the Tournament.
His remarkable 21 wickets at an average of 9.71 showcased his potential, which has only continued to grow. Since then, his rise has been swift and he has already earned four caps for South Africa in T20 Internationals.
On Thursday, Maphaka made a memorable impact on his ODI debut in Cape Town, delivering impressive figures of 4/72.
Despite the Proteas suffering a crushing 81-run loss to Pakistan, Maphaka’s performance stood out, with Pakistan taking an unassailable 2-0 series lead heading into the final ODI.
Looking ahead, Maphaka will join Kagiso Rabada in the final ODI at the Wanderers, where South Africa will aim to end the series on a high note.
The match, set for Sunday at 2pm, will also mark the annual Pink Day, an event that holds special significance for the Proteas as the team dress in pink and play an ODI in support of breast cancer awareness.
Young fast-bowler Kwena Maphaka receives ODI cap from Kagiso Rabada
Experienced teammate advises the 18-year-old fast bowler to focus on his performance, not the outcome
Image: Grant Pitcher
