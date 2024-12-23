Proteas aim to bounce back in crucial Tests

“As a Proteas family, our focus is on these Test matches and getting ourselves to that WTC final, and then all the lads will be involved in the SA20, which will be highly competitive cricket albeit in a different format, so I am optimistic that when the time comes, the guys will pull together,” he said.
Historically, South Africa have had the rub of the green over Pakistan in Test series in South Africa, having won five alongside one drawn series since 1994/1995.
They have contested a total of seven matches (three at Centurion and four at Newlands) across the two venues during that period, with South Africa coming out on top on all seven occasions.
ODI and Test skipper Bavuma is confident the players will be up for the challenge.
“There are quite a few of us who will be donning the Test whites again in a couple of days, so I think it’s important we get over any negative emotions we may have and get ready for the 26th to take them on in the red-ball game.”
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Despite suffering a humbling ODI series whitewash against Pakistan, the Proteas will look to reignite their inner fire when the sides face off in an all-important two-match Test series starting in Centurion on the Day of Goodwill.
The Proteas were put to the sword by the Pakistanis in the white-ball format, which was not the ideal way to get their preparations for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy under way, but now the attention shifts to the game’s longest format.
Temba Bavuma stands on the brink of history as he could become the first Proteas Test captain to lead South Africa to the ICC World Test Championship final, and his side are well aware of the magnitude of the achievement, should they get there.
Now sitting at the summit of the WTC 25 table on 76 points and a percentage of 63.33 after winning their last five Tests on the bounce, the hosts need just one win from the two matches to confirm their spot in the final scheduled for June in London.
Given the disappointing nature of how they went down to the subcontinent side in the ODIs and starting their Championship Trophy preparations with a series loss, white-ball mentor Rob Walter was not too concerned as he was confident the best players would step up when the major events come around.
“Players are always proud to play for their country and try to put their best foot forward,” Walter said.
“Apart from injuries, when it comes to world events, you will more often than not have your best squad assembled to compete in that tournament.
“History says that when the time comes, our players will step up and I back that, I trust them fully.
“In between now and then, we must have quality conversations around what we could have done better, what we need to have in place in terms of playing in Pakistan — and when the time comes, be ready for it.
