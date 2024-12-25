Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad returns to Test squad for series against South Africa

Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad has been added to the test squad for the two-match series against South Africa, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

Khurram was ruled out of the home Test series against England in October due to a side injury he picked up in September during Bangladesh's 2-0 test series victory in Pakistan.

The 25-year-old will feature alongside fellow fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, 34, who returns to the Test squad for the first time since 2021.

"The return of pacer Khurram Shahzad, who did really well on his debut in Australia, and the seasoned campaigner Mohammad Abbas is a welcome development for Pakistan's test side," Pakistan test captain Shan Masood said.