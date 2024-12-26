Cricket

Bosch makes electrifying first impression against Pakistan in Centurion

26 December 2024 - 12:43
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Debutant Corbin Bosch and his Proteas teammates celebrate the wicket of Pakistan skipper Shan Masood on day one of the first Test match at SuperSport Park.
Debutant Corbin Bosch and his Proteas teammates celebrate the wicket of Pakistan skipper Shan Masood on day one of the first Test match at SuperSport Park.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Corbin Bosch claimed a wicket with his first ball in Test cricket, leading a stirring riposte by the Proteas that left Pakistan floundering at 88/4 at lunch at SuperSport Park on Thursday. 

The 30-year-old Bosch, part of the third father-son combination to play for South Africa, was handed the ball after the morning drinks break and had immediate success, at a venue where his father, Tertius, earned fame in the late 1980s.

It wasn’t the greatest delivery, a wide half volley, but it enticed Pakistan skipper Shan Mahmood into a wild drive, with the thick edge flying Marco Jansen in the gully.

It had been a frustrating opening hour for the home team after skipper Temba Bavuma chose to field first after winning the toss.

Kagiso Rabada bowled a beautiful — and lengthy — first spell, testing the outside edge of the Pakistani openers.

On one occasion, Saim Ayub, who played so magnificently in the white ball series, saw one miscue fall just shy of a diving Tristan Stubbs at third slip. 

Bosch to form part of potent pace battery for Proteas in first Test

Corbin Bosch had to spoil his family's seaside Christmas plans after it was confirmed he will make his Test debut on the Day of Goodwill at his ...
Sport
2 days ago

The movement wasn’t as elaborate as the Proteas would have hoped and the pace off a green surface was understandably slow.

Much of the pitch’s preparation had taken place under a canvas tent, because of the rain, and given the heavy cloud cover and the fact South Africa had picked an all pace attack, Bavuma’s decision to field was understandable. 

But he had to be patient — because once they did break through, South Africa were able to dominate the remainder of the session. 

Dane Paterson, following on from his five-wicket haul in Gqeberha against Sri Lanka, produced a lovely delivery to dismiss the dangerous Saim in the over after Shan’s dismissal, angling the ball into the left-hander from around the wicket, and then getting it to move away after it was pitched, finding the edge to give Kyle Verreynne an easy catch behind. 

After making two centuries in the ODIs and an unbeaten 98 in the T20 series, seeing the back of Saim for only 14 was a pleasing outcome for the Proteas. 

Babar Azam, then played a dreadful shot, hanging his bat at a wide delivery from Paterson and giving Aiden Markram an easy catch at second slip. 

Saud Shakeel, player of the match in Pakistan’s last Test against England, which sealed that series, then engaged in what can best be described as eight minutes of madness, in which he faced six balls, struck three boundaries and then gloved a short ball from Bosch to Verreynne to be dismissed for 14. 

Pakistan lost four wickets for 20 in 27 balls after their openers had shared a partnership of 36.

At lunch Mohammad Rizwan, who had played one comically bad swipe at Patterson, was on 10, along with Kamran Ghulam, whose 23 has included three fours and a top-edge six which flew over third man. 

Like South Africa, Pakistan also chose an all-seam attack, which includes the crafty Mohammad Abbas, who played his last Test three years ago.

READ MORE

Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad returns to Test squad for series against South Africa

Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad has been added to the Test squad for the two-match series against South Africa, the country's cricket board ...
Sport
23 hours ago

India fight back after Australian wonder boy Sam Konstas thrills MCG

India fought back with four late wickets to leave Australia on 311 for six on day one of the fourth Test on Thursday after teen debutant Sam Konstas ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Proteas aim to bounce back in crucial Tests

Despite suffering a humbling ODI series whitewash against Pakistan, the Proteas will look to reignite their inner fire when the sides face off in an ...
Sport
3 days ago

Walter trusts Proteas will get back to winning ways when it truly matters

Despite repeating the same mistakes over the course of the series with Pakistan, Proteas head coach Rob Walter maintains faith that the players will ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Manchester City’s poor run is on everyone and not Haaland, says Guardiola Soccer
  2. Gallants co-coach Govinder says 8-1 demolition by Pirates is not an ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso happy with Iqraam Rayner’s rich scoring form Soccer
  4. Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wants his players to remain committed ahead of busy ... Soccer
  5. Fifa amends transfer regulations after Lassana Diarra ruling Soccer

Latest Videos

SEMA 2024 highlights
2024 Ford Tourneo review