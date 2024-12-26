Dane Paterson completes second five wicket haul as Proteas remain in control against Pakistan
Dane Paterson claimed his second five wicket haul, three weeks after taking his first, as Pakistan were clinging onto their first innings at 211/9 at tea on the opening day of the first Test in Centurion on Thursday.
Paterson, 35, who was roped into the Proteas team for the infamous ‘C team’ tour to New Zealand in February, is clearly relishing his late career international revival and bowled an excellent spell in the afternoon season.
His efforts, along with debutant Corbin Bosch, who’s taken four wickets, nullified a Pakistani recovering, engineered by Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Rizwan.
Ghulam’s lively maiden Test half century gave Pakistan a foothold midway through the session, but as was the case in the morning, Paterson and Bosch, were able to turn the momentum in the home team’s favour.
Ghulam and Mohammad Rizwan had launched a fight back with an adventurous fifth wicket partnership of 81.
It helped rescue the tourists who lost four wickets for 20 runs in the second half of the morning session, after their openers, Shan Masood and Saim Ayoob had provided a solid foundation with a 36-run stand for the first wicket.
Rizwan and Ghulam were quick to take advantage of any width or deliveries that were over-pitched as they counterattacked superbly after lunch.
Having resumed on 88/4, they batted at comfortably more than four runs an over for the majority of the first hour of the session, which featured a gripping battle between Ghulam and SA’s best bowler Kagiso Rabada.
The Proteas spearhead was superb in two lengthy seven over spells in each session, beating the bat on numerous occasions, and like the nearly sold out crowd at SuperSport Park, will be wondering how he has not picked up a wicket.
Ghulam entered into the theatrics, pulling away from the crease as Rabada was into his run up and in one over both players shared their opinions with the other.
Rabada 🆚 Ghulam— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 26, 2024
KG Rabada is asking all the right questions 👀👇
📺 Stream #SAvPAK on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyQxaw pic.twitter.com/f3sTZtZFRy
Ghulam went to his 50 in fortuitous fashion, with a thick outside edge flying towards gully where a diving Marco Jansen spilled a difficult chance.
Nevertheless, Rabada, on his haunches by that stage, such was the effort he provided, was understandably upset.
As was the case in the first session his hard work created pressure for his teammates with Paterson and Bosch the beneficiaries.
It was Paterson who broke through, inducing a horrible hoick across the line from Ghulam, who skied a catch to backward square leg where Rabada took an easy catch.
Ghulam struck eight fours and a six in an innings of 54 that lasted 71 balls.
Rizwan was dismissed at the end of Paterson’s next over — a lovely set of deliveries in which took apart the Pakistani right hander’s offside play, before finding the edge, with Aiden Markram at second slip, completing his 50th Test catch.
There followed a frustrating partnership of 47 for the seventh wicket between Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal, in which the latter was dropped twice, on both occasions by Tristan Stubbs fielding at third slip, before Bosch got one to angle back into him, with the ball crashing into the stumps via the inside edge.
Paterson completed a second successive five-wicket haul when he had Salman caught by a diving Ryan Rickelton, with Bosch then taking his fourth a few balls later courtesy of a gift from Naseem Shah.