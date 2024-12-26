Dane Paterson completes second five wicket haul as Proteas remain in control against Pakistan

Dane Paterson claimed his second five wicket haul, three weeks after taking his first, as Pakistan were clinging onto their first innings at 211/9 at tea on the opening day of the first Test in Centurion on Thursday.

Paterson, 35, who was roped into the Proteas team for the infamous ‘C team’ tour to New Zealand in February, is clearly relishing his late career international revival and bowled an excellent spell in the afternoon season.

His efforts, along with debutant Corbin Bosch, who’s taken four wickets, nullified a Pakistani recovering, engineered by Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Ghulam’s lively maiden Test half century gave Pakistan a foothold midway through the session, but as was the case in the morning, Paterson and Bosch, were able to turn the momentum in the home team’s favour.