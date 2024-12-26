Paterson and Bosch give Proteas advantage over Pakistan after first day in Centurion

Typically for SuperSport Park, the Boxing Day Test unfolded at an unrelenting pace even though one of the chief protagonists in driving that acceleration was far from the quickest bowler on display.

Dane Paterson, however, relishes being the 35 year old who bowls 120 (km/h) and as far as his last three Tests are concerned, taking wickets.

On a flat track in Chattogram against Bangladesh, he picked up four wickets in the second.

Called into the starting XI for the second Test against Sri Lanka, after Gerald Coetzee got injured, he picked up a maiden five wicket haul, was named player of the match and promptly called out some critics on social media.

He is basking in the glow of a late career revival that was allowed to happen when Cricket SA sent a ‘C team’ to New Zealand for two Tests in February.