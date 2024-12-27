Respected former cricket administrator Ali Bacher has expressed grave concern about the future of the game because of the dominance of the “big three” — India, England and Australia.
In the Future Tours Programme (FTP), India, England and Australia have had the lions’ share of matches and Bacher believes “second-tier” nations South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the West Indies need more Tests.
Speaking during day 2 of the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Bacher urged “second-tier” nations to put more pressure on the International Cricket Council (ICC) to spread matches fairly.
“When we talk about world cricket, I am confused,” he said.
“I would like to know if there is one person in this place who understands what is happening in world cricket, I don’t think there is one. There is T20, 50 overs and Test cricket [including a Test championship], it is all over the show.”
Ali Bacher concerned by dominance of cricket ‘big three’ India, England and Australia
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images
Respected former cricket administrator Ali Bacher has expressed grave concern about the future of the game because of the dominance of the “big three” — India, England and Australia.
In the Future Tours Programme (FTP), India, England and Australia have had the lions’ share of matches and Bacher believes “second-tier” nations South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the West Indies need more Tests.
Speaking during day 2 of the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Bacher urged “second-tier” nations to put more pressure on the International Cricket Council (ICC) to spread matches fairly.
“When we talk about world cricket, I am confused,” he said.
“I would like to know if there is one person in this place who understands what is happening in world cricket, I don’t think there is one. There is T20, 50 overs and Test cricket [including a Test championship], it is all over the show.”
This year, South Africa have only played 10 Test matches while England and India have been more active, featuring in 17 and 15 matches respectively, with Australia standing on nine.
“There is no common identity or thinking on how to market the game. I had a look at statistics from Andrew Samson. He was a statistician here and one of the best in the world by a mile.
“I phoned him to ask what’s happening and let me tell you there is confusion. He told me teams that played the most Test matches from January 1 2022 to December 30 2024 and there is no surprise there.
“There is a sort of consortium and it is between England, India and Australia. They are the top three and there is no question about that. Then I look at Pakistan and they are at the bottom, West Indies are second from the bottom, Sri Lanka are third from the bottom and South Africa is fourth from the bottom.”
Bosch puts SA firmly in control with record unbeaten 81
Bacher did not mention New Zealand but it is unlikely they have played more Test cricket than India, England and Australia in the past two-year cycle.
“For whatever reason, three big guns are together and they are getting more Test matches than anybody else. Countries like South Africa and Pakistan are out there in the next tier waiting to get in.”
Bacher said the situation is not going to change for the better soon.
“Then I look at the Test match schedule for the period of January 1 2025 to March 2027, there is no surprise who is going to play the most Test matches in this period. It is the big three.
“The big three are controlling world cricket and the rest are just there to fill up the gaps and it’s unfair. My job was to spread the game and that's why the ICC was a major force and not to solidify between the three countries.
‘I’ll be 36 years old’: Dane Paterson when asked about Championship final
“We showed what we can achieve during the 2003 World Cup. Kenya got to the semifinal and that came about because there was a concerted effort to help the non-cricket countries to help themselves and become part of world cricket.”
Bacher said the ICC must be careful because the “second tier” nations may revolt and possibly break away in future.
“If you carry on like this, with just the three big countries playing each other all the time, I can tell you one day somebody is going to say 'let’s form our own league'. That concerns me, but facts are there and the reality is teams like South Africa and Pakistan are in the second league.
“We need administrators from countries that are in the second tier to say 'listen this is not on, let’s spread the game'. If those three just carry on dominating world cricket every year, I am fearful for the future of the game.”
READ MORE:
Late Boland burst puts India under pressure in MCG Test
Proteas bowler Bosch calculates way to success in Test debut against Pakistan
‘Someone needs to pinch me’: Proteas' Corbin Bosch after taking wicket with first ball
India fight back after Australian wonder boy Sam Konstas thrills MCG
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos