Bosch puts SA firmly in control with record unbeaten 81
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
Corbin Bosch followed up a four-wicket haul with the ball by scoring a maiden Test fifty that lifted South Africa to a crucial 90-run lead on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park.
Bosch finished with 81 not out as South Africa were bowled out for 301.
It gave the 30-year-old a notable landmark with his innings the highest by a No 9 on debut.
He shared two vital partnerships for the ninth and 10th wickets, which took South Africa from a position where the match was in the balance when Aiden Markram was dismissed for 89, with the total on 213/8, to one in which their advantage is significant.
At the time of Markram's dismissal South Africa's lead was just two runs and it appeared they would be wasting the advantage gained from bowling Pakistan out for a below-par total.
Proteas bowler Bosch calculates way to success in Test debut against Pakistan
Before Bosch’s intervention, South Africa had suffered a collapse which saw them lose four wickets for 35 runs in 10 overs.
Markram’s was the last of those and he cut a disconsolate figure as he trudged off his home ground after falling 11 runs short of what would have been only his second century at this venue.
It had been one of Markram’s best knocks in 2024, as he carefully mixed defence and attack to hold the South African innings together, while all around him his teammates threw their wickets away.
Some hard discussions will take place among the batters after a performance featuring plenty of irresponsible play.
From Temba Bavuma, to David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen, the Proteas kept throwing or hanging their bats outside off stump offering the Pakistani slip cordon easy opportunities.
Markram’s innings ended when he attempted to hook Khurram Shahzad, but only gloved the ball through to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.
Markram’s innings lasted more than four-and-a-half hours, and he struck 15 fours, but the timing of his dismissal left South Africa in a precarious position — until Bosch got going.
He hammered a number of drives through and over the covers, played two memorable pulls that flew past mid-on and managed a ninth wicket partnership of 41 with Kagiso Rabada, with the composure of a veteran.
Rabada made 13, that contained a typically stylish cover drive, but was dismissed playing an ugly hoick that would not have pleased him given the time.
Dane Paterson followed up his first innings five wicket haul with a lively innings of 12 that included a four and the only six of the Proteas innings.
More important was the time he occupied the crease — 52 minutes — allowing Bosch to again carefully marshal the final stages of the innings in a partnership of 47.
Bosch's innings lasted 93 balls in which he struck 15 fours.
Pakistan’s Naseem Shah, who wasted two of his side’s reviews, took 3/92 and along with Shahzad, who claimed 3/75, were the touring team’s most successful bowlers.
