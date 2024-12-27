He’ll be 36 years old next year, but veteran fast bowler Dane Paterson is not giving up hope of being part of the Proteas squad for the World Test Championship if South Africa gets there.
As 2024 winds down, the Proteas are on the cusp of qualifying for the final at Lord’s and there can be little doubt about how Paterson, who is bowling at 120km/h, has been instrumental for the team.
“I am happy to do well and help the team to be in a good position. I am happy with my contribution,” he said after day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park which ended with South Africa on 82/3 and trailing Pakistan by 129 runs.
“Lord’s is a long way. I will be 36 years old. I don’t want to be sitting in a press conference and mentioning my age. It’s a goal everyone is talking about but the team is focused for the second day tomorrow [Friday], and hopefully we can bat well and put ourselves in a good position.”
‘I’ll be 36 years old’: Dane Paterson when asked about Championship final
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
He’ll be 36 years old next year, but veteran fast bowler Dane Paterson is not giving up hope of being part of the Proteas squad for the World Test Championship if South Africa gets there.
As 2024 winds down, the Proteas are on the cusp of qualifying for the final at Lord’s and there can be little doubt about how Paterson, who is bowling at 120km/h, has been instrumental for the team.
“I am happy to do well and help the team to be in a good position. I am happy with my contribution,” he said after day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park which ended with South Africa on 82/3 and trailing Pakistan by 129 runs.
“Lord’s is a long way. I will be 36 years old. I don’t want to be sitting in a press conference and mentioning my age. It’s a goal everyone is talking about but the team is focused for the second day tomorrow [Friday], and hopefully we can bat well and put ourselves in a good position.”
The past few months have been a rollercoaster for Paterson with its fair share of criticism from the public and he called out some of his critics on social media.
“If people have something to say about you, they should because we all have freedom of speech. Those types of things also fuel you. You want to prove people wrong, and with doing that you can put the team in a good position.
“In my little tweet, it was not about me but also the team. I am probably not a fan favourite because I am 35 and I bowl 124 km/h but every player goes through it.
“I have been bowling nicely, I am always going back to look at videos to see what I can do better. It is a work in progress and as a bowler you are never satisfied.
‘Someone needs to pinch me’: Proteas' Corbin Bosch after taking wicket with first ball
“You are always looking to see what you can do better in the second innings.”
Paterson appreciates the backing from coach Shukri Conrad, who he has known for many years since their days in Cape Town.
“I have always known Shuks [Conrad].I used to play a lot of amateur cricket when he was coach at the Cape Cobras. When we had a chat in January, we knew what was happening going on the tour to New Zealand.
“You think this may be the last time you play for your country but we had a chat in New Zealand where he explained the plan to me. We had an open and honest conversation and I knew what I had to do to get into shape and put in performances.”
READ MORE:
Proteas bowler Bosch calculates way to success in Test debut against Pakistan
Proteas aim to bounce back in crucial Tests
Dane Paterson completes second five-wicket haul as Proteas remain in control against Pakistan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos