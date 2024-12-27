Cricket

Late Boland burst puts India under pressure in MCG Test

27 December 2024 - 11:20 By IAN RANSOM
Scott Boland of Australia celebrates after dismissing Virat Kohli of India during day 2 of the Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval.
Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images

India suffered a disastrous run-out and Scott Boland took two wickets to leave the tourists in trouble at 164 for five on day 2 of the fourth Test on Friday, after another Steve Smith century helped Australia post an imposing 474.

Smith, having scored a drought-breaking 101 in the drawn third Test in Brisbane, reprised his role as India's tormentor-in-chief by scoring a record 11th century against the nation on the way to 140 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In reply, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Virat Kohli (36) combined in a sturdy 102-run partnership after tea to give the tourists hope of reeling in Australia's total.

That was until Jaiswal suffered a brain-fade late in the session, hitting the ball straight to Australia captain Pat Cummins and calling for a single that was never there.

Kohli sent him back, Cummins threw to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who whipped off the bails, leaving Jaiswal to trudge off in agony.

If the run-out opened the door for Australia, recalled paceman Boland ripped it off its hinges, having Kohli caught behind half an hour later.

Boland followed that by having Akash Deep caught for a duck when the nightwatchman edged onto his pads, with Nathan Lyon diving forward to take a sharp, low catch.

That left Ravindra Jadeja (four not out) and Rishabh Pant (six not out) to mount a huge rescue mission, with India still trailing by 310 runs.

Smith had earlier shared in a potentially decisive 112-run partnership with Cummins (49), with his 34th Test ton ending lingering questions over his place in the Australia side.

India captain Rohit Sharma, however, did little to dispel doubts about his future.

Restored to his traditional opening slot, he threw away his wicket for three early in India's reply with a clumsy pull off Cummins that was caught by Boland.

With scores of three, six and 10 batting at No 6 in the second and third Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane, the 37-year-old has not made more than 18 runs in his last eight innings.

Opener Jaiswal and KL Rahul saw India to the brink of tea until Cummins struck again to bowl India's No 3 with an unplayable delivery that ripped back off the seam.

Australia have Smith to thank for their considerable advantage, the No 4 showing he is back to his best.

He brought up his second century for the series with a crisp, off-drive for four off all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

After Jadeja denied Cummins a fourth Test half-century, Smith teamed up with tail-ender Mitchell Starc (15) for a 44-run partnership and pushed Australia past 450 before his 197-ball knock came to an unfortunate close.

Charging down the wicket at seamer Deep, Smith edged the ball onto his pads and watched helplessly as the rebound trickled into leg stump and knocked off a single bail.

India leached another 19 runs until Jasprit Bumrah trapped Lyon lbw for 13 for the final wicket, the paceman finishing with 4-99 to again lead his team's bowling.

India quick Mohammed Siraj's miserable Test continued as runs piled up from his bowling and home fans jeered when he was inserted into the attack or fielded the ball.

Siraj, cast as India's villain since giving Travis Head a send-off in the Adelaide Test, sent two bouncers soaring over Rishabh Pant's gloves for five byes each.

Hooked for six and smacked for four in successive balls by Smith, Siraj finished wicketless for 122 runs.

India's players wore black armbands as a tribute to the nation's former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday at the age of 92.

The five-match series is tied at 1-1, with the final Test to come at Sydney.

