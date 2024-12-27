“It hasn’t been as hard as always and that probably works in our favour but we will like to minimise whatever Pakistan get. It is always hard chasing in the fourth innings. Hopefully we can bowl nicely on Saturday morning and be able to chase whatever they are going to set us. It is for batters to be ready and find ways to score those runs.”
Looking back at his knock, Markram said he cashed in when opportunities presented themselves.
Proteas batter Markram says there is still a lot of work to do against Pakistan
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
The Proteas ended day two of the first Test against Pakistan with a slight upper hand but opening batter Aiden Markram says there is still a lot of work to do considering the SuperSport Park pitch may deteriorate and they are going to bad last.
When bad light stopped play on Friday, Pakistan were on 88/3 in their second innings having reduced South Africa’s lead of 90 to two runs and they will resume on day three with Babar Azam on 16 and Saud Shakeel on 8.
The Proteas’ target will be to reduce Pakistan to a modest total during the morning session and chase down whatever target they would have been set on a pitch that may not be easy to bat on.
“Hopefully it stays good to be honest. SuperSport Park always deteriorates day by day, it is just by how much it is going to deteriorate,” Markram said as he also reflected on his solid contribution of 89.
“It hasn’t been as hard as always and that probably works in our favour but we will like to minimise whatever Pakistan get. It is always hard chasing in the fourth innings. Hopefully we can bowl nicely on Saturday morning and be able to chase whatever they are going to set us. It is for batters to be ready and find ways to score those runs.”
When they were ultimately bowled out for 301, South Africa had a lead of 90 runs and Markram said it was important because they ended day two with Pakistan on 88/3 in their second innings.
“It is huge, it helped us to buy three wickets and got us ahead of the game a little bit. It probably didn’t land where we wanted it to land during the evening session with the ball but thankfully we had that 90-run lead cushion and we can start fresh tomorrow.
“If you are not going to land balls in the right area, it is still going to be nice to bat on. So if bowlers are asking good questions and zoning in on their accuracy, I think it is going to be tough work for the batters.”
Looking back at his knock, Markram said he cashed in when opportunities presented themselves.
Bosch picks the perfect time to showcase skills and give Proteas upper hand
“If you are able to spend time out there and able to get a bit of a feel of the pitch, it can help as a batter but it does feel like it keeps nibbling around even if you are in and it keeps you on your toes.
“I still think there are certain shots or lengths at the wicket where you just want to get through it somehow and defend or leave it. And the intensity to be able to score around those areas when it is not in those lengths.”
Corbin Bosch was again the star for the Proteas and Markram is happy he is having a dream Test debut.
“Nothing that is inspirational, but I just told him that whatever he has done to get the call-up will be good enough to get him through this level. That’s pretty much it. He is a free-spirited and confident guy and you want him to run with it.
“You don’t want to put things in his mind that will make him second-guess things and stuff like that. He’s had a great debut so far and it’s good for him that it started this way.”
'Someone needs to pinch me': Proteas' Corbin Bosch after taking wicket with first ball
'I'll be 36 years old': Dane Paterson when asked about Championship final
Proteas bowler Bosch calculates way to success in Test debut against Pakistan
