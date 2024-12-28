Cricket

Marco Jansen asks for discipline as Proteas close in on win against Pakistan

28 December 2024 - 20:03 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT SUPERSPORT PARK
Marco Jansen wants Proteas to be disciplined on day four of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen says they will have to exercise the highest level of discipline on day four of the first Test if they are to beat Pakistan at SuperSport Park on Sunday. 

Stumps were called on Saturday with South Africa on stuttering on 27/3 and still needing 121 runs to win this match and all but secure a place in the Test Championship at Lord’s next year. 

Pakistan were bowled out for 237 in the second innings and they set the Proteas a target of 148 but the hosts made a mess of the chase by losing the wickets of Tony de Zorzi (2), Ryan Rickelton (0) and Tristan Stubbs (1). 

SA will continue on what will be the last day with Aiden Markram (22) and captain Temba Bavuma (0) on the crease and Jansen says discipline for longer periods in the morning will be required.

“From a mental perspective, we have to be disciplined for as long as possible,” said Jansen who claimed six second innings wickets. 

“We know the new ball moves sharply here in Centurion, especially in the second innings of the game. We knew the ball was going to move around a bit and the three wickets they got were good balls. 

“It is not like we threw our wickets away and it does not make it seem better but if they get us out with their good balls there is only so much you can do as a batter. You can only play what you see. 

“You can’t pre-empt what you want to do because on this pitch you are going to get yourself in trouble. So, it is just to formulate a plan of how you want to go about it and stick to that for as long as possible. When the ball gets older here in Centurion, it gets a lot easier to bat.” 

Jansen added they will have to adjust to how the ball moves in the morning. 

“The new ball is definitely going to move sideways and the odd ball will shoot up. From my perspective, if the ball shoots up just get your hands out of the way and if it keeps low keep it nice and tight in terms of bat next to the pad. 

“Those two are the difficult ones to keep out, the one where the ball moves sideways we used to.” 

Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel believes they have a good chance to put the Proteas under early pressure and go for the win. 

“The match is evenly poised, we have to bowl well and take wickets in the morning. I think guys as a group are very clear about the approach, we have to work very hard and stick to our plans.  

“We have to work really hard to get the wickets and try to win this Test match.” 

