Marco Jansen asks for discipline as Proteas close in on win against Pakistan

Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen says they will have to exercise the highest level of discipline on day four of the first Test if they are to beat Pakistan at SuperSport Park on Sunday.

Stumps were called on Saturday with South Africa on stuttering on 27/3 and still needing 121 runs to win this match and all but secure a place in the Test Championship at Lord’s next year.

Pakistan were bowled out for 237 in the second innings and they set the Proteas a target of 148 but the hosts made a mess of the chase by losing the wickets of Tony de Zorzi (2), Ryan Rickelton (0) and Tristan Stubbs (1).

SA will continue on what will be the last day with Aiden Markram (22) and captain Temba Bavuma (0) on the crease and Jansen says discipline for longer periods in the morning will be required.