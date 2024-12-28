Pakistan hit back as Proteas seek 121 more runs to qualify for World Test Championship final

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, who’d resumed with Pakistan still two runs short of erasing SA’s first innings lead, were able to score quickly against some average bowling from the hosts in the first hour.

Babar still looked troubled outside off stump but the lack of consistency from the Proteas meant any examination in that region wasn’t sustained. But there was no need for such fundamentals, because Pakistan, would enter into the spirit of the festive season and provide a host of gifts to the South Africans.

It started with Babar, previously a member of batting’s ‘big four’ (along with Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli) slapping a short wide ball to deep point — a position usually reserved to save boundaries — just one delivery after Corbin Bosch had been placed there.

Babar, who’d registered his first Test half century in two years, looked crestfallen a feeling that would be shared by his teammates on crazy afternoon.

Saud was able to notch up a half century, but the inability of anyone to stay with him, meant Pakistan couldn’t reach a substantial target.

Marco Jansen took 6/53, but his bowling on Saturday was not of the same quality as Friday, when he took the first of those two wickets. He, like the rest of the attack, struggled with his line and length, and there were too many freebies on offer.

Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets and there was one apiece for Dane Paterson and Corbin Bosch, but it was hardly a stint they will look back on with much fondness.

It will be easier to do, if they can knock off 121 runs on Sunday.