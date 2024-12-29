Mesmerising Abbas flattens Proteas

Like he did in that dramatic spell on Saturday evening when he claimed the wickets of Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs, it was the simplicity of his strategy that proved so devastating.
South Africa suffered a dramatic collapse in the second half of an extended morning session in the first Test at SuperSport Park, leaving their hopes of qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship in this match teetering.
In a gripping 60 minutes of play, South Africa went from 62/3 at drinks, to 116/8 at lunch, with Mohammad Abbas producing a sensational spell from the Hennops River End.
Bowling unchanged throughout the session, Abbas picked up 4/40 in 13 overs, to bring his figures to 6/43 — a stunning return after he’d been missing from Test cricket for three years.
The reasons for his absence remain mysterious — best summed up with “that’s how Pakistan rolls”.
Like he did in that dramatic spell on Saturday evening when he claimed the wickets of Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs, it was the simplicity of his strategy that proved so devastating.
He rarely left the line of off stump, with the only changes being in length.
South Africa’s progress through the first hour had been serene, with Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma, adding 35 runs.
The momentum of the session and possibly the game changed three balls after drinks, when Abbas got a delivery to shoot through low, with the ball going under Markram’s bat at crashing into his off stump.
It was another excellent innings for the opener, who followed up his first innings 89, with another technically proficient knock of 37, and it took the inconsistency of the surface -allied to Abbas’ accuracy — to remove him.
Then followed an inexplicable moment. Bavuma, who was starting to be more aggressive, walking down the pitch to Pakistani seamers and on one occasion, lifting a brilliant cover drive off Khurram Shazhad, did the same to Abbas and was adjudged caught behind by umpire Alex Wharf.
Bavuma was furious — at himself — tossing his gloves to the ground before stomping up the stairs.
However as he was taking his first steps, the replays popped up on the big screen showing that the noise and deflection had come off his pants. The were looks of anguish on the faces of head coach Shukri Conrad and Stubbs as they watched the replays.
By now Pakistan were doing that thing they do best — causing mayhem.
Kyle Verreynne played a ‘nothing shot’ against Naseem Shah, getting an inside edge that saw the ball crash into his stumps, David Bedingham chased a wide ball — with Mohammad Rizwan taking an excellent catch diving forward — and Corbin Bosch, not able to repeat his first innings heroics, and wafter at the first ball he received with Rizwan cleaning up behind.
Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen will have to continue their good start, both struck some lovely cover drives, but the 32 runs they need to get seems a long way away. As does the World Test Championship final.
