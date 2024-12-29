Rabada and Jansen produce thrilling partnership to seal World Test Championship final for Proteas

Rabada produced five of them, a characteristic cover drive among them, but the best was probably the one-legged back foot ‘channelling his inner Brian Lara’ drive, that sought the ball hurtling to the cover boundary.

He took risks in that period, stepping away from his stumps to give himself room. With 12 to get, his looked like a man who wanted to seal the deal in two blows. Off the next two balls he faced, he pumped a baseball-like pull straight down the ground for four, followed by a stunning cover drive.

It was left to Marco Jansen, to finish the job against the heroic Abbas, an outside edge through the third man.

Hugs in the dressing room, screams from a crowd who’d spent much of the partnership offering prayers and biting finger nails, as the ‘To win’ box on the scored ticked down. Rabada finished on 31 not out, Jansen 16, their pair of them were magnificent.

The bravery to play in that manner, speaks to a side whose evolution has been thrilling to witness.

When CSA sent a ‘C team’ to New Zealand, there was talk of SA disrespecting the Test format. But look at how Rabada and Jansen fought, and Aiden Markram played and Temba Bavuma led and there is little doubt about their desire.

The attendance at SuperSport Park has been superb and suggested that South Africans are far from disinterested in the longest format.

Now SA get to prove a point at Lord’s, after a year in which the national men's and women’s teams made it to the finals of their respective T20 World Cups, it is another example of the grit and determination of the country’s players.