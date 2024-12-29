Cricket

'This, without doubt, is the one innings that I will remember for the rest of my life' — Rabada

29 December 2024 - 16:14
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kagiso Rabada on the charge, guiding SA to a memorable two wicket victory against Pakistan at SuperSport Park.
Kagiso Rabada on the charge, guiding SA to a memorable two wicket victory against Pakistan at SuperSport Park.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

A half-finished beer in one hand. A big smile on his face and a lifetime’s worth of memories made, Kagiso Rabada still cut a cool figure, having just produced the innings of his life. 

“It’s a blur,” he remarked about the final hour of a ludicrous Test match in which he’d played a decisive hand — with his bat. 

“There was a lot of pressure on today, this, without doubt, is the one innings that I will remember for the rest of my life,” he said. 

It started amid a whirlwind, stirred up by a relentless Mohammad Abbas, who had sent the Proteas crashing in an inexplicable hour leading up to lunch. Rabada’s first job was to prevent him taking a hat-trick. 

Kagiso 'KG' Rabada: 'This is an innings I'll remember for the rest of my life.' #kagisorabada #proteas #cricket #pakistan

He duly blocked that delivery. The second ball he faced, he crashed over point for four — a tone had been set. At the other end, Marco Jansen, nervous at the best of times, just wanted to know what Rabada’s game plan was going to be.

“When I came in, I said to him that I was going to look to be positive. Without any hesitation he said ‘OK.’ He had his own gameplan, his main thing was one ball at a time, play it on its merit, and that’s what he did. He was a bit more orthodox, I was unorthodox, but it worked out.”

There was another thing Rabada was clear about. “I just kept thinking, I’m not going to leave it to Patto.”

Judging by how pale Dane Paterson looked every time the TV cameras found him, he probably shared that sentiment. 

Unorthodox or not, it was mighty effective, drawing comfort from the encouragement offered at lunch, when sharing a few puffs with head coach Shukri Conrad. “Whatever they were going to do, they had to back themselves from the start. I said ‘if you are going to go, then go balls to the wall, even if you get close, just continue with what you set out to do,” said Conrad. 

Rabada admitted he was fighting the twin voices in his head. “The one says: ‘you are not going to do this.’ The other one has to overpower it.”

Luckily the second one was triumphant. A series of muscular blows brought the required total down from 32 at lunch, to 12, with Rabada on strike against Khurram Shazhad. 

Given the way he was playing, attempting a pair of sixes was an inevitable strategy. He struck two fours instead — the first a murderous blow straight down the ground, the second one of those stylish cover drives. 

Before all that there’d been the lavish cut off Naseem Shah. “There were little visions of Brian Charles (Lara) there, at times,” Conrad laughed. 

“I just thought, ‘give me a cut, give me a cut.’ I was setting up for the cut and he gave me a cut, the ball sat up nicely and I connected it,” Rabada said of a stroke, that was completed with Lara-like flair, the front leg up in the air, and a flourish of the bat, that had the Gray-Nicholls stickers flashing in the sunshine. 

When did he think the match was won? “When we needed two to win.” 

“The main thing I was thinking about was to continue to stay positive. If I went into my shell and got out doing that, then I was going to be more upset. If I went out being positive I would have accepted that,” said Rabada.

That method worked. Jansen, knocked off the winning runs, against an understandably tired Abbas. A deflection to third man. Rabada thrust his arms in the air, dropped both his bat and his helmet, furiously pumped his fists and hugged his teammate. 

In the home dressing room, there was pandemonium, the tears flowed from the coach and the captain. Temba Bavuma admitted afterwards, he had no words for his champion fast bowler and now match winning batter. “I just jumped on him.”

Before the World Test Championship final, which Rabada helped to secure, he said he was now looking forward to the second Test at Newlands. “The atmosphere there is going to be electric. I’m already looking forward to it.” 

But even before then, there are more beers to be drunk, perhaps a quiet smoke — this one more celebratory than the ‘ease the tension puff’ at lunchtime.

READ MORE

Rabada and Jansen produce thrilling partnership to seal World Test Championship final for Proteas

The Proteas will be at Lord’s in June next year. The route there came via three days and three hours of the most dramatic Test cricket it is possible ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Low on quality but high on drama; SA and Pakistan have served up a feast in the first Test

When is bad cricket actually quite good cricket? Perhaps when it is played like in this first Test. Pakistan and South Africa have produced a very ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Late Boland burst puts India under pressure in MCG Test

India suffered a disastrous run-out and Scott Boland took two wickets to leave the tourists in trouble at 164 for five on day 2 of the fourth Test on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Markram finds solace from helping teammates even when runs don't flow

Aiden Markram has spent large chunks of 2024 seemingly playing with the weight of the world on his shoulders.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ali Bacher concerned by dominance of cricket ‘big three’ India, England and ... Cricket
  2. Markram finds solace from helping teammates even when runs don't flow Cricket
  3. Pirates coach Jose Riveiro braced for busy time in coming months Soccer
  4. Brazilians Sales, Ribeiro stars as Sundowns maintain winning streak under ... Soccer
  5. ‘I’ll be 36 years old’: Dane Paterson when asked about Championship final Cricket

Latest Videos

Temba Bavuma was hiding in the toilet at lunch of Day Four of the 1st Test ...
Kagiso 'KG' Rabada: 'This is an innings I'll remember for the rest of my life.'