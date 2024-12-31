India’s MCG defeat brings fresh calls for Rohit, Kohli to exit Test arena

Speculation India captain Rohit Sharma and batting stalwart Virat Kohli are set to call time on their Test careers has snowballed as the veteran pair continue to struggle in the five-test series in Australia.

India, who won their last two Test tours in Australia, went 2-1 down in the series after their stunning defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday, with the hosts needing only a draw in Sydney to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Opener Rohit has just one fifty and 10 single-digit scores in his last 15 Test innings, and even a move down the order failed to pay dividends for the 37-year-old.

Under his captaincy, India have lost five Tests this season, equalling their unwanted record from 1999-2000 under Sachin Tendulkar.