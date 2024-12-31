Cricket

India’s MCG defeat brings fresh calls for Rohit, Kohli to exit Test arena

Under Rohit’s captaincy, India have lost five Tests this season, equalling their record from 1999-2000

31 December 2024 - 15:00 By Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi
Virat Kohli of India leaves the field after being caught out by Usman Khawaja of Australia off a delivery from Mitchell Starc in the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.
Image: James Ross/AAP Image via Reuters

Speculation India captain Rohit Sharma and batting stalwart Virat Kohli are set to call time on their Test careers has snowballed as the veteran pair continue to struggle in the five-test series in Australia.

India, who won their last two Test tours in Australia, went 2-1 down in the series after their stunning defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday, with the hosts needing only a draw in Sydney to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Opener Rohit has just one fifty and 10 single-digit scores in his last 15 Test innings, and even a move down the order failed to pay dividends for the 37-year-old.

Under his captaincy, India have lost five Tests this season, equalling their unwanted record from 1999-2000 under Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli, one of the greats of the modern game, has not fared much better.

The 36-year-old struck a century in the opening Test in Perth but had a wretched season overall with nine single-digit scores in 17 innings this Test season.

Both New Zealand and Australia have exploited his vulnerability to left-arm spin and outside the off stump line, rendering him a walking wicket at times.

“Is it time to take a call on seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli?” the Hindustan Times newspaper asked on its front page after the defeat in Melbourne, where India lost seven wickets after tea on day five.

That sentiment was echoed among fans in the cricket-mad country where Rohit and Kohli are practically worshipped, with the term “happy retirement” trending on Monday.

Both players quit Twenty20 Internationals immediately after guiding India to their second 20-overs World Cup title in June.

Australia take incredible seven wickets after tea to beat India at MCG

India coasting on back of Jaiswal and Pant partnership but crumble in front of a mammoth crowd
Sport
1 day ago

“Is the Rohit-Kohli retirement announcement round the corner?” asked the Indian Express.

“The curtain is beginning to slide down from above; will they give themselves one more Test at Sydney with BGT still open and out there for the taking or ...?”

The Times of India called for an immediate changing of the guard, saying the senior batters were “in danger of being termed as liabilities”.

The Melbourne defeat not only dented India's chances of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it effectively ended their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final for the third time in a row.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said another failure in Sydney could prompt Rohit to quit Test cricket and that India should draft in new faces for their England tour next year.

“The next cycle of the World Test Championship will be the cycle for 2027. You should see new faces for that,” Gavaskar told Sports Tak. 

Reuters

