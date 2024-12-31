“We are an inexperienced side. Yes, the World Test Championship final weighs on you. You want to get there and you don’t mind how you get there, but for the growth, for where we want to take this Test side, we need to be a lot more clinical, consistent and more resilient, especially with the bat.”
South Africa have made strides this year in the batting department. Eight different players shared 10 centuries in 10 Tests the Proteas played in 2024, but only Kyle Verreynne and Tristan Stubbs managed more than one.
In addition, there have been batting collapses. In the first innings of the second Test in Guyana, the first innings of the first Test in Dhaka, the first innings in Durban and then both innings in Centurion.
Citing opener Tony de Zorzi’s decline since he made a century in Chattogram against Bangladesh, Conrad said he and the players knew it would be tough. “Struggling is part of the journey. Knowing you will come out OK on the other side, that is the growth,” he added.
“Kyle keeps ribbing me about putting him on a sabbatical when I took over, but he saw the growth. I’m sure guys such as Tony, it’s what Test cricket is. It is brutal, it exposes every bit of you. The cameras are on you, there’s real experts sitting in the commentary boxes dissecting every bit and it gets to the players.
Proteas ‘a bunch of mates who just want to have fun — and win’: Conrad
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images
Criticise the schedule, the at-times flimsy batting and the occasionally lousy bowling all you want, but just don’t question the desire of the Proteas players.
For a team that for the most part lacks Test experience, they understand their limitations at this point of their evolution.
“We haven’t played anywhere close to our potential,” head coach Shukri Conrad remarked after they wrapped up a thrilling two-wicket victory against Pakistan in Centurion on Sunday, clinching a place in the World Test Championship final.
The second and last Test starts at Newlands on Friday.
This is a pragmatic team. They enjoy each other’s company and while they are trying to improve tactically and technically, it’s that team spirit they are relying on to dig themselves out of silly holes such as they created at SuperSport Park.
Conrad shared a revealing anecdote about the strong bonds in the team.
“In Bangladesh, 'KG' [Kagiso Rabada] and I were having a chat and he said something that will stick with me for a long time,” the coach said.
“He said, ‘coach, I’ve played in some great Proteas sides with legends like Dale [Steyn], Vernon [Philander], Morné [Morkel] and Faf [du Plessis] but now I’m playing with my mates.’
“That rings so true for me. That’s what they are, a bunch of mates together. They want to have a hell of a lot of fun — and win.
“There will be hiccups along the way but they have each other’s backs. There’s a strong bond in that changeroom. It’s the biggest thing we’ve got right. Everyone pulls in the same direction and we just get on with things.
“We leave egos at the door. We play for each other. We are trying to find a way, whatever the obstacles are — find a solution — rather than delving too deeply into things.”
Conrad and Temba Bavuma admitted the Proteas were poor for large parts of what was an epic first Test with Pakistan. Conrad bemoaned the batting collapse in the first innings, describing dismissals as “soft”, and with the ball, he said the start of Pakistan’s second innings was “the worst bowling performance” he’d seen in his time as head coach.
“We are an inexperienced side. Yes, the World Test Championship final weighs on you. You want to get there and you don’t mind how you get there, but for the growth, for where we want to take this Test side, we need to be a lot more clinical, consistent and more resilient, especially with the bat.”
South Africa have made strides this year in the batting department. Eight different players shared 10 centuries in 10 Tests the Proteas played in 2024, but only Kyle Verreynne and Tristan Stubbs managed more than one.
In addition, there have been batting collapses. In the first innings of the second Test in Guyana, the first innings of the first Test in Dhaka, the first innings in Durban and then both innings in Centurion.
Citing opener Tony de Zorzi’s decline since he made a century in Chattogram against Bangladesh, Conrad said he and the players knew it would be tough. “Struggling is part of the journey. Knowing you will come out OK on the other side, that is the growth,” he added.
“Kyle keeps ribbing me about putting him on a sabbatical when I took over, but he saw the growth. I’m sure guys such as Tony, it’s what Test cricket is. It is brutal, it exposes every bit of you. The cameras are on you, there’s real experts sitting in the commentary boxes dissecting every bit and it gets to the players.
“That is part and parcel of the journey, but everyone will come out OK on the other side.”
Bavuma also pointed to the inexperience in the team, saying it would lead to mistakes. Then there’s the added element of injuries, which especially with the bowling unit, has meant digging deep into the country’s resources.
“Our bowling line-up has changed almost every series and guys have come in and done the business. If you put all that together, as much as we’d like to be more clinical [it’s difficult].”
There is recognition that they will have to improve regardless of who they face in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s.
“The good thing with getting the result at home is you play as a favourite,” said Conrad.
“It’s easy to play as an underdog or as an inexperienced side, because you’re not really expected to do it. We saw what pressure did to some of our players in this Test match. Hopefully they would have grown immensely from this experience.”
READ MORE:
Bavuma praises Proteas’ character after narrow win clinches Lord’s final
Australia take incredible seven wickets after tea to beat India at MCG
'This, without doubt, is the one innings that I will remember for the rest of my life' — Rabada
Bavuma reveals he was hiding in the toilet with Centurion Test on a knife’s edge
Low on quality but high on drama; SA and Pakistan have served up a feast in the first Test
Rabada and Jansen produce thrilling partnership to seal World Test Championship final for Proteas
Ali Bacher concerned by dominance of cricket ‘big three’ India, England and Australia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos