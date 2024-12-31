SPORT IN 2024 | Cup in one hand and control in the other, India boss cricket

Rohit and Kohli immediately quit T20 Internationals and Suryakumar Yadav inherited India captaincy in this format.

While India thus ended their barren run in global events, their 12-year streak of not losing a Test series on home soil, however, snapped.

India also slipped behind reigning champions Australia in the race for next year's World Test Championship (WTC) final after the shock 3-0 whitewash by New Zealand.

Their fans did not have to wallow in grief for long though.

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah led a depleted side to a memorable victory against Australia in the series opener in Perth leading by example with the ball.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's 'daddy hundred' suggested he was ready to inherit the mantle of batting mainstay Kohli, who roared back into form with his 30th Test century.

The Proteas finished the year strong in Test cricket with summer home series wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan to reach next year's WTC final at Lord's. Apart from their first World Cup final in the T20s, South Africa battled to win in the shorter formats.