Mulder fit and raring to go but starting spot not guaranteed at Newlands

He scored 258 runs at an average of 64.50 in seven Tests in 2024, along with taking 10 wickets at 18.20 and grabbing seven catches.

But he’s not the only one delivering for the Proteas in the all-rounder spot. Marco Jansen took six second innings wickets and a match-winning knock last week at SuperSport Park; Corbin Bosch made his debut and was impactful, with four wickets, an beaten 81 and held a catch, and in Chattogram in October, Senuran Muthusamy, made a half-century and then took four wickets with his left-arm off-spin.

“When I was younger (seeing those players perform) would have affected me a lot more, because you’re desperate to be here,” Mulder admitted.

“But in a team like this, or maybe it's just where I’m at in my career, I don't want someone else to fail for me to get in. If Corbin comes in and plays the way he did, (it’s because) he’s worked extremely hard, he’s had the same journey I’ve had, no-one deserves it more than somebody else; the important thing is what you can contribute now.”

“It’s the same with Marco, I want the best for him and he wants the best for me. That culture is so important, there’s lots of extra noise in international cricket and if we start picking on each other or hoping another person fails, then we are not, eventually when it's crunch time, going to win.”

The Proteas are chasing a seventh consecutive Test win in Cape Town which would be the country’s second longest winning streak. Between March 2002 and May 2003, SA won nine matches in a row.

For an inexperienced group, qualifying for the WTC final is already a big deal, but showing the kind of consistency they have in the last few months, winning in different conditions, with a variety of contributors to the cause, is indicative of growth. Cape Town should be a match they all enjoy, even if some of them — Mulder possibly — don’t get to play.