Rohit wants Pant to find balance between aggression and recklessness

India captain Rohit Sharma said Rishabh Pant must learn to temper his aggression with the bat after yet another reckless dismissal triggered a collapse that culminated in defeat by Australia in the fourth Test on Monday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Pant has produced several match-defining knocks with his take-no-prisoners approach, which has also made the 27-year-old a fan favourite.

However, his aggression has also been his undoing at times.

The left-hander made 28 runs in the first innings at Melbourne Cricket Ground before losing his wicket to an ill-advised scoop shot against Scott Boland.

It was a shot which let former India great Sunil Gavaskar screaming “Stupid, stupid, stupid!” into his microphone during his radio stint on ABC Sport.