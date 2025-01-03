Bavuma and Rickelton dominate first day of New Year’s Test for Proteas
SA captain continued rich vein of form that has come into full bloom this season, Rickleton near a double century
Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma treated Newlands to a batting extravaganza to start the New Year, thereby not only providing a position of dominance but also solace to venue’s curator Braam Mong.
It was 12 months ago that Mong and Western Province cricket were left embarrassed by a pitch that saw barely two days worth of play against India. Described as dangerous by the ICC, Western Province were also under pressure about hosting this marquee event in the future.
By 5pm on Friday, South Africa had already scored more runs than they had in both innings of last year’s fiasco here. Rickelton will be back on Saturday morning, not out on 176, along with David Bedingham, who survived the last 15 minutes of the first day and was unbeaten on 4. The Proteas will resume on 316/4.
Pakistan, needless to say, looked shattered. It had been so different for the tourists at lunch, when they knocked over three wickets after South Africa chose to bat.
𝐂𝐚𝐩-𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝐦𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩-𝐓𝐎𝐍 💯💯💯💯— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 3, 2025
It's a FOURTH Test century for Temba Bavuma 🤩🇿🇦
📺 Stream #SAvPAK on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyR504 pic.twitter.com/O4uPuIxiRV
But they didn’t get close to another until 18 minutes before stumps, when the South African captain edged spinner Salman Agha on 106 to give Mohammad Rizwan, his fourth catch of the day. Bavuma and Rickelton scored at 4.14 runs an over throughout the afternoon, with Rickelton completing his second Test century — three weeks after his first.
It was a stunning display, featuring high quality driving through the covers and controlled pulling when Pakistan employed a bouncer plan — a ploy to scuff up the ball to try to extract reverse swing.
He struck 21 fours and a six — via wonderful pull off Aamer Jamal — as the hosts stamped their authority on proceedings.
Bavuma, meanwhile, continued a rich vein of form that has come into full bloom this season, but really started when Shukri Conrad made him captain after he took over as head coach in 2023.
𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝟏 | 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐌𝐏𝐒— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 3, 2025
Rickelton and Bavuma put on a show at Newlands as the @ProteasMenCSA end the day on 316-4 🇿🇦
📺 Stream #SAvPAK on DStv: https://t.co/rM90YyR504 pic.twitter.com/r6ywcwjzgV
In that period Bavuma has averaged 57.78, and taken his century tally from one — famously made at this venue in 2016 against England — to four. Having taken 88 innings to register his second, Bavuma now has two centuries this summer to go along with three half-centuries.
He is batting with greater authority and fluidity than at any stage in his career and Friday’s was also a demonstration of the confidence he’s been playing with this season.
Twice he hammered Salman for six, down the ground. On the first occasion he pulled a hamstring while doing so and needed treatment from the team’s physio.
But he and Rickelton were enjoying each other’s company too much for that to bother him for long. They shared enthusiastic embraces after Rickelton registered his milestones.
For Bavuma’s hundred, the celebration was even more animated. He furiously pumped his arms, kneeling while doing so and his now customary bat wave as accompanied by an angry look.
Bavuma had stated last week that he found it strange that the heavy criticism he endured for playing in the 2023 World Cup semifinal while injured had not occurred this season, while he was battling ailments in both elbows.
Making runs will silence the critics. In his 106 of them here he hit nine fours and two sixes.
His partnership of 235 for the fourth wicket with Rickelton broke records for South Africa vs Pakistan — previously held by Jacques Kallis and AB de Villiers — and perhaps more impressively, for this venue. That record, 197, was held by England’s Wally Hammond and Les Ames, and was set before World War 2.
It was that kind of day for South Africa, where concerns about the batting, despite that pre-lunch wobble, were briefly put to bed.