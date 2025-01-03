“There was a lot of emotion behind it, more around the fact at having crossed the three-figure mark. I was quite frustrated with my last innings in Centurion, and the manner I went out — albeit I was trying to make a play,” said Bavuma.
“Just get away from the 40s and 50s I’ve been making, the celebration was around that and proving to myself I can play when there’s is not much on the game, though there is still a series on the line.
“We have ticked off the major challenge of seeing ourselves in a final, and one can easily can get suckered on that hangover and to be able to still put my best foot forward is something I took a lot of pride in.”
The next job is to put the match beyond Pakistan, who suffered a blow late on the first day with confirmation that opener Saim Ayub is out for the remainder of the match after suffering a twisted ankle while diving to field the ball in the first session.
“I think it’s very brittle underneath [the surface] and I anticipate a lot of turn as the game goes on. First innings runs have to be maximised,” Rickelton said.
Rickleton says SA need to bat big with Newlands pitch expected to aid spin
‘Just get away from the 40s and 50s, the celebration was around that and proving to myself I can play when there’s is not much on the game’: Bavuma
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Maximising runs in the first innings remains a priority for the Proteas, who enjoyed their best day’s batting since the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram in October.
There, three players made hundreds, here there were two. Each of Ryan Rickelton’s and Temba Bavuma’s innings on the first day of the New Year's Test against Pakistan were special, important in their own right and crucially, after a mini-collapse before lunch, ensuring South Africa a dominant position.
“We lost that session,” Rickelton said of the morning’s play. “We knew the wicket was playing well and if we locked in with a partnership and stretched the game, that was our way back in.
“First innings runs on this wicket will be very important and we need to maximise the chance and bring Kesh [Maharaj] into the game because I anticipate a lot of turn as the game goes on.”
South Africa reached 316/4, Rickelton will resume on Saturday on 176, continuing a love affair with Newlands even he finds difficult to explain.
“It’s very different to the Wanderers, but it seems to work at this place. This is one of the most iconic grounds in the world, a nice place to do well at.”
Rickelton was told by Shukri Conrad on Thursday he would be opening the batting after Tony de Zorzi was omitted because of a thigh strain. Though Rickelton has opened before, it still took some adjusting — not that he was too bothered.
“I’ve said to [Conrad], I’m at a stage, where I just want to bat, it doesn’t matter where, I’ve trained a lot against the new ball and opened for the Lions. Mentally was the biggest challenge, days like today are few and far between, especially opening the batting. I just want to play in this team and bat.”
He spent most of his time at the crease in the company of Bavuma (106), sharing a record-breaking fourth-wicket partnership of 235 with the South African captain.
“We bat really well together, we don’t talk a lot. But we emphasise doing the basics for long periods of time.
“He’s been playing incredibly well. When he started to cramp he told me I needed to pull the old man through. To share that partnership with the captain of the Lions and captain of South Africa is special for me, I’d like to think also for him. It was really cool,” said Rickelton.
Bavuma’s celebration upon reaching his fourth Test hundred — his second this season — was animated to say the least. “I don’t know what he was doing, he was so far away from me,” Rickelton joked.
Bavuma explained the celebration was spontaneous.
Bavuma and Rickelton dominate first day of New Year’s Test for Proteas
“There was a lot of emotion behind it, more around the fact at having crossed the three-figure mark. I was quite frustrated with my last innings in Centurion, and the manner I went out — albeit I was trying to make a play,” said Bavuma.
“Just get away from the 40s and 50s I’ve been making, the celebration was around that and proving to myself I can play when there’s is not much on the game, though there is still a series on the line.
“We have ticked off the major challenge of seeing ourselves in a final, and one can easily can get suckered on that hangover and to be able to still put my best foot forward is something I took a lot of pride in.”
The next job is to put the match beyond Pakistan, who suffered a blow late on the first day with confirmation that opener Saim Ayub is out for the remainder of the match after suffering a twisted ankle while diving to field the ball in the first session.
“I think it’s very brittle underneath [the surface] and I anticipate a lot of turn as the game goes on. First innings runs have to be maximised,” Rickelton said.
READ MORE
Rickelton’s century lights up Newlands and gives Proteas control
Rickelton holds firm as Proteas suffer another batting collapse
Proteas reaching WTC final no ‘easy ride’: Bavuma answers Vaughan, Lehmann
Mulder fit and raring to go but starting spot not guaranteed at Newlands
New year, another new Proteas Test player as Maphaka makes debut in the Mother City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos