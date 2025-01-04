Cricket

Rickleton doubles up, as Proteas continue to dominate

04 January 2025 - 12:40 By STUART HESS AT NEWLANDS STADIUM
Ryan Rickelton notched up a maiden Test double hundred at Newlands on Saturday.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Ryan Rickelton entered the history books becoming the 16th South African to make a Test double hundred at Newlands on Saturday. 

The 28 year old’s as yet unbeaten 213, was also the first since Hashim Amla’s 201, against England which was also scored in the New Year’s Test, nine years ago. Rickelton, joined a list of the greats of SA cricket, which in addition to Amla, include Graeme Smith, AB de Villiers, Graeme Pollock, Gary Kirsten and Jacques Kallis among others.

At lunch SA were 429/5, with Kyle Verreynne alongside Rickelton on 74 not out. 

Fury ‘long gone’: After relief in Gqeberha, Rickelton finds joy in Cape Town

Batter could have stayed angry but instead bought into ethos of Shukri Conrad’s side based on selflessness and trust
Sport
8 hours ago

It has been a monumental effort, from the DP World Lions left-hander and Saturday saw him continue in the same vein as the first day, where his shot making was fluent. An on-drive off Khurram Shazad was the shot of the morning but equally as impressive was his defence and his concentration — both of which were rock solid. 

After playing another flowing drive passed mid-off against Mir Hamza, tapped the 266th delivery of his innings through the covers, taking a single to register a colossal achievement. 

In addition to the category he has joined, Rickelton’s was also the 30th double hundred by a South African, and the fourth fastest in terms of balls faced. 

On Friday evening, Rickelton spoke of the clarity he has found in his game, and that the past pain of missing out on selection no longer affected him. “The team has changed, the environment has changed... I just want to bat and score runs in all three formats,” he said. 

Rickelton resumed on 176 on Saturday morning, another beautiful day at Newlands, with another full house expected for the second day. 

David Bedingham, who accompanied Rickelton to the middle to start the day, could only add one to his score, before becoming the fourth SA batter to throw his wicket away with a loose stroke outside off stump, handing Mohammad Abbas his second wicket and Mohammad Rizwan his fifth catch. 

Pakistan, also down a man with opener Saim Ayub confirmed to be out of the match with a twisted ankle, also wasted two reviews — in much the same way as they wasted referrals in Centurion, without consulting Rizwan. 

The second hour of the session was lit up by a sparkling half-century from Kyle Verreynne, who smashed four sixes over the legside, along with eight fours to register his fourth half-century.

His and Rickelton’s partnership is currently worth 106, and the dominated the first session, scoring 113 runs in 27 overs at a scoring rate of 4.19 an over.

