86 no balls this season mean the Proteas have a very big problem

No balls were a problem for the Proteas on Sunday. And they have been for the entire season and if not resolved could lead to catastrophe at Lord’s in June.

South Africa has bowled 23 of them across the two Pakistan innings, but over the course of the international season, it’s an issue that has been boiling behind the scenes, with the fact that no wickets have been taken off a new ball, probably making it easy to mask.

Because of the number bowled in this match, Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha knew what was coming his way when he faced the media after play on day three. Pakistan, having fought back hard after being asked to follow-on, finished the day on 213/1, thanks to their captain Shan Masood’s sixth Test hundred.