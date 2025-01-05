Hard labour for Proteas but they are still on top

There are days like this, where the pitch is flat, batting is easy and bowling hurts, that Shukri Conrad really enjoys watching this Proteas team play.

He wants them to ache, to strain, to delve deep into the well and find the means to attain success. It’s a crucial part of their development, which will stand them in good stead for big challenges, like say Australia - in the World Test Championship final.

South Africa bowled 49 overs in Pakistan’s second innings after correctly asking them to follow-on, after they were bowled out for 194, which gave them a lead of 421 runs.

With Pakistan’s opener Saim Ayub missing the remainder of the match after fracturing his ankle while fielding on the first morning, SA has one less wicket to take, but that didn’t make the final session less labour intensive.

Pakistan’s openers Shan Masood and Babar Azam, deserve praise for the manner they played; happy to be patient, but also taking advantage of several loose deliveries, from a Proteas attack that bowled 82.2 overs in the day.

Their partnership of 205 was a new record for Pakistan against SA, and both were tighter with techniques, particularly Shan, who was out driving at Rabada in the first innings, but on Sunday, played that shot more proficiently.