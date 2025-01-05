Cricket

SA enforce follow-on after Rabada picks up three

05 January 2025 - 15:23 By STUART HESS AT NEWLANDS STADIUM
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
After making 58 in Pakistan's first innings, Babar Azam reached 34 not out at tea on day three of the second Test with SA in Cape Town.
After making 58 in Pakistan's first innings, Babar Azam reached 34 not out at tea on day three of the second Test with SA in Cape Town.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

South Africa bowled Pakistan out for 194 midway through the afternoon session of the third day at a blustery Newlands on Sunday.

Temba Bavuma duly enforced the follow-on and Pakistan reached tea on 80/0 with Babar Azam on 34 and his captain Shan Masood on 37. It was Pakistan’s first opening partnership of 50 or more since 2003, a perfect illustration of the problems that have beset them over the years, including this series. 

The tourists resumed their first innings on 155/6 after lunch, and it took half an hour before Kagiso Rabada’s 139km/h bouncer had Aamer Jamal in trouble, with the right hander attempting to hook, but only getting a glove, that sent the ball looping to first slip, where David Bedingham took his third catch of the innings. 

His fourth wasn’t long in coming and Bedingham showed great reflexes to cling on to a low catch offered by Mir Hamza, who made 13. Kwena Maphaka, who dismissed Babar in the first session, returned to finish off the innings. Like with his first Test wicket, it was another loose delivery, but an uppish drive from Khurram Shahzad was beautifully gobbled up by a diving Tristan Stubbs at point. 

Kagiso Rabada was South Africa's most successful bowler, taking 3/55, Maphaka finished his first innings as a Test bowler with 2/43 and Maharaj picked up 2/14 in eight overs.

Bavuma had little hesitation in enforcing the follow-on, with South Africa holding a 421-run lead.

But the Pakistan openers resisted, and perhaps South Africa's bowlers just a little fatigued didn’t bowl with the same intensity as they did in the first session. 

But with a deficit of 341 runs, there is still a lot of hard work ahead of them and with Saim Ayub out with a broken ankle, the task ahead — to make South Africa bat again — is a steep one.  

READ MORE

Fury ‘long gone’: After relief in Gqeberha, Rickelton finds joy in Cape Town

Batter could have stayed angry but instead bought into ethos of Shukri Conrad’s side based on selflessness and trust
Sport
1 day ago

Tests for CSA as Proteas progress

The New Year dawned alive with possibilities for the Proteas.
Sport
18 hours ago

Ryan Rickelton bats his head off

The roar echoed off Table Mountain, flowed through Kirstenbosch and would have shook the tables of the brunch eaters in Observatory.
Sport
18 hours ago

Rickelton says SA need to bat big with Newlands pitch expected to aid spin

‘Just get away from the 40s and 50s, the celebration was around that and proving to myself I can play when there’s is not much on the game,’ says ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Miguel Cardoso suffers first defeat as Raja beat Sundowns in Champions League Soccer
  2. ‘Free at last’: Siya Kolisi’s SA flag underwear sparks debate after divorce Rugby
  3. Proteas bowlers will need patience on placid Newlands surface: Verreynne Cricket
  4. Pirates bolster Champions League knockout chances with solid win over Stade ... Soccer
  5. Barcelona lose request to keep playing Olmo and Victor Soccer

Latest Videos

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS
Syrians prepare for 2025 with caution, hope | REUTERS