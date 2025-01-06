Cricket

Australia debacle exposes India’s Bumrah dependency

Bumrah, laid low by a back spasm, was not available to bowl in Australia's second innings in the low-scoring thriller

06 January 2025 - 10:05 By Amlan Chakraborty
Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates after dismissing Marnus Labuschagne of Australia on day two of the fifth Test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

India's 3-1 defeat in Australia exposed the fragility of their top order, but equally unmissable was how much they rely on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who gave it all until he broke down in the series finale in Sydney.

The seam-bowling genius finished the five-Test series with 32 wickets at an average of 13.06 and was the obvious choice for the player-of-the-series award despite being on the losing side.

Bumrah, laid low by a back spasm, was not available to bowl in Australia's second innings in the low-scoring thriller in Sydney where the hosts prevailed by six wickets to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade.

“It's a little disappointing in the end because I probably missed out on the spiciest wicket of the series,” a dejected Bumrah said after India lost the series even though his own stature grew.

Australia run-machine Travis Head said he could not think of a better individual display than Bumrah's superlative performance in the series.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer said Bumrah alone kept alive India's hopes of levelling the series in Sydney until his injury.

“Every time Bumrah stood at the top of his mark this series Aus cricket fans held their breath and only released it after the ball was played out safely,” Jaffer wrote on X.

“Have rarely seen a cricketer dominate the Aussie psyche so much...”

But there is a limit even for arguably the best all-format bowler of his generation, who was over-bowled with little support from the other end.

His new-ball partner Mohammed Siraj, who finished with 20 wickets, was inconsistent and expensive in the low-scoring series.

Akash Deep bowled well in Brisbane and Melbourne before a back injury cut short his tour, while Prasidh Krishna claimed six wickets in the only Test he played in Sydney.

The difference between the bowling averages of Bumrah and his seam-bowling teammates stood at 21.76, suggesting Bumrah operated as India's one-man army with the ball.

He bowled 53.2 overs in Melbourne — the highest in his 45-Test career — and skipper Rohit Sharma conceded they over-bowled Bumrah.

“If somebody is in such a great form, you want to try to maximise that form,” Rohit said after the Melbourne Test.

“That is what we've been trying to do with Bumrah.”

Apart from mentoring the young seamers in the squad, Bumrah also led India in Perth and Sydney, with Rohit skipping the first Test and being dropped from the last.

The Australia tour adds another layer of sheen to Bumrah's reputation as a premier bowler of his era, but India will return worrying about their shallow pace reserve ahead of their England tour in June and July. 

Reuters

