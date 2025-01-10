Cricket

Can Super Kings’ pack of pensioners prevail in season 3 of SA20?

Joburg side’s squad balance up for question as they open tournament against MI Cape Town

10 January 2025 - 16:10
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Devon Conway, seen here in action for New Zealand against the Proteas, will make his first appearance for the Joburg Super Kings in their opening SA20 encounter against MI Cape Town at the Wanderers on Saturday.
Devon Conway, seen here in action for New Zealand against the Proteas, will make his first appearance for the Joburg Super Kings in their opening SA20 encounter against MI Cape Town at the Wanderers on Saturday.
Image: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

Quite how much impact the SA20 will have as it takes its first steps in Gauteng for its third season this weekend will largely depend on the weather. 

For playing cricket, the province’s weather has been downright awful the past few weeks and the opening fixture at the Wanderers on Saturday between the Joburg Super Kings and the hot-starting MI Cape Town (5.30pm) might be a damp squib from that perspective.

On Sunday the Pretoria Capitals host a return fixture against Durban SuperGiants at SuperSport Park (3.30pm). The forecast for both days is grim.

It’s not good news for the Gauteng franchises, who last year battled from slow starts which created inconsistency. The Super Kings recovered and stumbled into the playoffs but the Capitals couldn’t get their act together in time and finished fifth, one spot out of the playoffs. 

The Super Kings return for Season 3 adopting the same philosophy as previously — they look like a pensioner’s club.

There are two 40-plus players in the squad, including skipper Faf du Plessis, and the 39-year-old David Wiese. There are 10 players who are 30 or older in the 20-man squad, so maybe not playing one game isn’t so bad.

That number was reduced by one on Friday when the Super Kings confirmed 35-year-old Beuran Hendricks had been replaced by 26-year-old Lutho Sipamla.

It’s been the Super Kings' way, even for their premier IPL side, where MS Dhoni, 43, is set to feature for an 18th season this year in that tournament.

Experience is greatly valued, said Du Plessis, who, to be fair to him, doesn’t have the physique of most 40 year olds. 

Though the senior strategy hasn’t worked through the first two seasons of the SA20, it’s also been less the age factor and more to do with balancing their starting team that has proved costly for the Super Kings. 

Again they look top heavy with the bat. Du Plessis; Devon Conway, returning to his former home ground; and Jonny Bairstow all bat in the top order. Moeen Ali and Leeus du Plooy, who operates as an overseas player, can play in the middle. Namibian international and journeyman David Wiese can smash it in the middle.

Sunrisers must execute skills better: Birrell after opening SA20 thumping

‘I think it is a wake-up call that we need to be better in the games to come’
Sport
4 hours ago

Again they look thin on the fast bowling front. Gerald Coetzee has been training but hasn't played a serious match since the first Test against Sri Lanka at the end of November. Hardus Viljoen is among those 30-plus individuals and Sipamla, has only just been roped in, though he’s been in good form domestically for the Lions. 

Saturday’s match isn’t one that provides much in terms of home ground advantage for the Super Kings. Their opponents have five players who call the Wanderers home, including Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton, who in the corresponding fixture last year shared an opening stand of 200, with the former making 104 and Rickelton 98.

“We know they have lots of guys in their team who know these conditions well,” said Super Kings all-rounder Evan Jones. 

Fresh off thumping the two-time defending champions the Sunrisers Eastern Cape on their own patch in the tournament opener on Thursday, MI Cape Town will no doubt arrive in fine fettle. 

They, like everyone else, will hope the weather holds.

READ MORE

Sunrisers must execute skills better: Birrell after opening SA20 thumping

‘I think it is a wake-up call that we need to be better in the games to come’
Sport
4 hours ago

Gayton McKenzie calls on Cricket SA to boycott Afghanistan

Sport minister Gayton McKenzie has urged Cricket South Africa to consider boycotting its Champions Trophy fixture with Afghanistan next month.
Sport
1 day ago

Sun rises on another explosive SA20 series with Gqeberha opener

Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram says though they have two titles, hunger to win again strong as ever
Sport
2 days ago

Unsure if he should have a beer — Maphaka’s memorable debut at Newlands

The 18-year-old became SA’s youngest Test cricketer against Pakistan, taking over from Paul Adams
Sport
3 days ago

Bavuma gets his moment as Proteas bask in glory of a successful summer

‘I’m calmer, I don’t think I take things personally, and maybe there is a sense in a good way of not caring as much’
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas bloom despite being confronted with many challenges

Michael Vaughan would have thought twice about SA's ‘easy path’ to the World Test Championship final had he known the obstacles they have overcome
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tough last-32 draw threatens Pirates’ quest for third Nedbank Cup trophy Soccer
  2. MaMkhize plans ‘to use son’ Andile to sidestep Royal’s Sars issue: sources Soccer
  3. MaMkhize speaks out on Royal AM player strike, Sars issue Soccer
  4. Before Sharks clash, Toulouse detour to Cape to honour player swept to sea Rugby
  5. Close to make or break for Sundowns in intimidating 80,000-seat Kinshasa venue Soccer

Latest Videos

Professor Sibusiso Bengu Funeral Service
Sunset Fire breaks out overnight in Hollywood Hills