Cricket

Hendricks, Rabada steer MI to 33-run win over Paarl in Newlands derby

14 January 2025 - 08:31 By Sports Staff
Reeza Hendricks of MI Cape Town pulls a delivery through the leg side in their Betway SA20 clash against Paarl Royals at Newlands on Monday.
Image: SA20/SportzPics

MI Cape Town returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 33-run victory over neighbours Paarl Royals in the first instalment of the Betway SA20 Cape derby at Newlands.

The home side put in an imposing 172/7, with Paarl managing 139/9 in reply.

Newlands, filled to capacity for MI’s first home game of season 3, was an image of splendour on Monday night with the sun setting over Table Mountain. It was the perfect setting for the home side to deliver a near-perfect performance.

New signing Reeza Hendricks led the way with the bat with his first half-century for MI Cape Town. Hendricks played with all the panache that has earned him a reputation as one of the finest T20 batters in the land.

His 59 off 37 balls provided the foundation for the home side to post a formidable total. Hendricks was ably supported by Rassie van der Dussen (43 off 33 balls) as the pair shared a 78-run partnership off 54 balls before in-form Delano Potgieter smashed another 18-ball 29 to provide the late innings momentum.

The Royals’ run chase began in positive fashion with Joe Root (26) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (26) smashing 38 runs in only three overs.

However, the introduction of Kagiso Rabada into the MI attack reaped immediate rewards, with the fast bowler dismissing Root and Pretorius within a few overs.

It was even more remarkable due to both being wicket maiden overs from Rabada.

The Royals never recovered from the double blow with MI’s spin twins, George Linde and Rashid Khan, weaving a web around the visitors’ middle order.

Linde bowled beautifully to finish with figures of 3/15, while Rashid claimed 2/28.

The two Western Cape sides will go head-to-head again in the rematch of the Cape derby at Boland Park on Wednesday.

SA20

