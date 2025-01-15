Cricket

Joburg Super Kings’ spin trio have Super Giants in a twist at Kingsmead

Durban side’s middle-order batter Quinton de Kock played a lone hand keeping his team afloat in their pursuit

15 January 2025 - 08:44 By Sports Staff
Tabraiz Shamsi of Joburg Super Kings celebrates taking the wicket of Durban’s Super Giants captain Keshav Maharaj in their Betway SA20 match at Kingsmead in Durban on Tuesday night.
Image: SportzPics/SA20

The Joburg Super Kings' spin trio of Tabraiz Shamsi, Donovan Ferreira and Imran Tahir combined to propel the visitors to a 28-run Betway SA20 victory over Durban’s Super Giants at Kingsmead on Tuesday night.

The Super Giants’ middle-order batter Quinton de Kock played a lone hand of 55 off 45 to keep his team afloat in pursuit of Super Kings’ 169/4.

But the door was open at the other end, with Shamsi, Ferreira and Tahir snaring five wickets between them to bowl out the Super Giants for 141.

Tahir also produced a moment of brilliance in the field that proved to be hugely inspirational for the visitors. The 45-year-old showed off the athleticism of a teenager to snare a brilliant two-handed diving catch at point off a Wiaan Mulder reverse-sweep.

The Super Kings were galvanised by the veteran to squeeze the Super Giants' middle-order after the home team seemed well set at 99/4, with the dangerous pair of De Kock and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease.

Klaasen (29 of 17 balls) was building momentum by striking Matheesha Pathirana for a couple of boundaries and a six, but the Sri Lanka international exacted revenge by having the SA20 Season 2 Most Valuable Player caught down leg with the final ball of the 12th over to set in the collapse.

