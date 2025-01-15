Joburg Super Kings’ spin trio have Super Giants in a twist at Kingsmead

The Joburg Super Kings' spin trio of Tabraiz Shamsi, Donovan Ferreira and Imran Tahir combined to propel the visitors to a 28-run Betway SA20 victory over Durban’s Super Giants at Kingsmead on Tuesday night.

The Super Giants’ middle-order batter Quinton de Kock played a lone hand of 55 off 45 to keep his team afloat in pursuit of Super Kings’ 169/4.

But the door was open at the other end, with Shamsi, Ferreira and Tahir snaring five wickets between them to bowl out the Super Giants for 141.