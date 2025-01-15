Nortjé’s body lets him down again ahead of Champions Trophy

Anrich Nortjé’s run of bad luck with ICC 50-over tournaments continued when he was ruled out of next month’s ICC Champions Trophy with a back injury.

Nortjé, who is contracted to the Pretoria Capitals, will also miss the remainder of the Betway SA20 series as a result of the ailment.

It is the third 50-over event that Nortje, 31, will miss as a result of injury. In 2019 a fractured thumb kept him out of the World Cup. It was also a back injury that led to his absence from the 2023 tournament in India.

Though no longer nationally contracted by Cricket SA, Nortje had told director of national teams Enoch Nkwe and the two Proteas coaches, Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter, that once he'd gone through a strengthening programme he would avail himself for the series.

Walter picked him for the T20 Internationals against Pakistan at the start of December but he missed that series after his toe was broken while batting at practice before the first match. Conrad last week confirmed that Nortje would have played the first Test against Pakistan in Centurion had he not fractured his toe. Nortje, who has played 19 Tests, was also in Conrad's plans for the World Test Championship final in June, where South Africa will face Australia.