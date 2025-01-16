Pretorius the big hit in Cape derby win for Paarl Royals over MI

Rising star Lhuan-dre Pretorius is fast making himself an instant Betway SA20 hero, scoring a second blazing half-century in Paarl Royals’ Cape derby win over neighbours MI Cape Town at Boland Park on Wednesday night.

Pretorius smashed three sixes and eight boundaries in 52-ball 83 to follow up his 97 on debut at the same ground.

The 18-year-old has certainly become a fan favourite of the Royals in quick time.

Chasing down MI Cape Town’s 158/4, Pretorius benefited from two dropped catches to power the home team to victory by six wickets to avenge Monday night’s defeat at Newlands.

The powerful left-hander struck the ball sweetly all around Boland Park but was particularly severe on left-arm spinner George Linde with a couple of sixes over the leg-side boundary.

Pretorius’s innings was only ended through a magnificent piece of fielding from MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan, who threw the stumps down with a direct hit.

But Pretorius had already done the major damage that allowed Royals skipper David Miller to comfortably take his team over the line with an undefeated 22.

MI Cape Town earlier battled towards a competitive total due to Rassie van der Dussen’s 91 not out off 64 balls, with five fours and five sixes.

Reeza Hendricks provided support with a solid 30, but once he was clean=bowled for the second time by Royals mystery spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman the home team took control.

Mujeeb (2/27) along with Sri Lankan debutant Dunith Wellalage (0/17) and Joe Root (1/24) used the spin-friendly conditions to their advantage as they tightened the noose around the MI middle-order.

It proved the difference on the night as the Royals moved into joint-second place with the Joburg Super Kings on eight points. MI Cape Town remain top of the table with nine points, but have played one game more than their two closest rivals.

