Cricket

Classy Root leads Royal parade against the Capitals

18 January 2025 - 18:08
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Joe Root top scored with 92 not out for the Paarl Royals in their victory over the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20
Joe Root top scored with 92 not out for the Paarl Royals in their victory over the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20
Image: SportzPics/SA20

The Paarl Royals, led by a magnificent innings from Joe Root, achieved the highest total in this year’s Betway SA20, chasing down 213, for an eight-wicket win over the Pretoria Capitals in Centurion on Saturday afternoon. 

Root, England’s highest ever Test run-scorer, made 92 from 60 balls as the Royals, claimed a third victory this season, reaching their target with two balls to spare. Along the way, Root, who hit 11 fours and two sixes, shared partnerships of 125, with Rubin Hermann, who was making his debut in the competition and an unbeaten 88-run partnership for the third wicket with David Miller, who scored 48 not out. 

Root was forced into a more aggressive approach after the breakout star of this year’s competition, Lhuan-dre Pretorius was dismissed off the first ball of the innings. 

It would have been a chastening experience for 18-year-old Pretorius, who was making his first appearance at his provincial homeground. Many in the ground, despite their allegiances for the Capitals had come to watch the new star of South African cricket, with the grass embankment packed 45 minutes before the match started. 

Pretorius’ father also purchased two suites in the Grandstand for friends and family, many who were left disappointed when Will Jack’s part-time spin ended his innings after just one ball. 

But everyone would have been left in awe of Root’s class. This wasn’t a wild innings filled with funky stroke play. Instead Root, allied an aggressive mindset, with hard hitting and lots of classic conventional shot-making to propel the Royals’s innings.

They were never far from the required run rate — which exceeded 11 an over — and though Miller said there was pressure in the latter stages as they got closer to the target, they were never in danger of coming up short, with Root playing in the way he did. 

There wasn’t much either attack could do on a surface which allowed for shot-making, provided even bounce and little assistance for the spinners. 

The Capitals 23-year-old English import, Will Smeed, who top-scored with 54 off 34 balls, felt his side’s total of 212/5, was about par, illustrating the ease with which batters could play. 

While Root was able to bat through the innings for Paarl, and did so with conventional shots, there was a lot of muscular hitting from the Capitals players. Besides Smeed, Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, made 42 and Kyle Verreynne 45, in what looked a sizeable total.   

Having registered what had been the highest first innings total of the tournament, after choosing to bat, the eight-wicket defeat will be a bitter pill for the Capitals to swallow. 

Despite winning a match — with a bonus point — they still give the impression that they are yet to get started in the competition. Two of their matches have been curtailed by rain, and in their first game, they folded terribly in pursuit of 209 in Durban. 

Time is still on their side and with four play-off spots available, there isn’t cause for stress yet, but they need to build momentum or they could slip out of contention quickly. 

READ MORE

Nortjé’s body lets him down again ahead of Champions Trophy

Fast bowler out of SA20 and for the Proteas in Pakistan next month
Sport
3 days ago

Rain has the final say at Wanderers, as Proteas await injury update on Coetzee

The Proteas may have to absorb more bad news about one of their fast bowlers after Gerald Coetzee missed Thursday night’s SA20 encounter for the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Another batting collapse leaves Sunrisers in early trouble in SA20

The champions of the first two years of the tournament have struggled to assert themselves with the bat
Sport
4 days ago

Hendricks, Rabada steer MI to 33-run win over Paarl in Newlands derby

MI Cape Town returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 33-run victory over neighbours Paarl Royals in the first instalment of the Betway SA20 ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tickets for next month’s Soweto derby sold out Soccer
  2. Battling Sabalenka into Australian Open fourth round, Djokovic and Alcaraz ... Sport
  3. McKenzie announces request for expression of interest for SA’s Formula One bid Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Giniel de Villiers becomes first South African to win ... Sport
  5. Polokwane City moves up to third spot with win over SuperSport Soccer

Latest Videos

Dakar Rally 2025 - Stage 12 Afternoon
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...