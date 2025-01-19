Bumrah, Yadav set for comeback after making India’s Champions Trophy squad

Injured quick Jasprit Bumrah has been named in India's provisional 15-member squad for next month's Champions Trophy, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also set to return after picking up a groin issue in October.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who was left out of the squad for this month's T20 series against England, was also named in the squad by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday.

Bumrah, the highest wicket-taker in the recent Test series with Australia which India lost 3-1, had back spasms during the final Test in Sydney which forced him out of the match midway through.