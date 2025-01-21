Ngidi seeks rhythm as concerns grow over Proteas fast bowling for Champions Trophy

First Anrich Nortjé got injured, then Gerald Coetzee — and with just one wicket in the SA20 for Lungi Ngidi, Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter must be sweating on the build-up of his fast bowlers for the Champions Trophy.

It is exactly one month until the Proteas start their campaign against Afghanistan in that competition and South Africa’s fast bowlers, of whom so much is expected, are either injured — like Nortje and Coetzee — or lacking form, like Ngidi.

The official word from Cricket SA is that Coetzee, 24, will be given until the first week of February before a final decision about his selection for the Champions Trophy is made. Coetzee picked up a hamstring strain after playing just one match in the SA20 for Joburg Super Kings.

Nortje was making progress after getting his toe fractured at training before the first T20 with Pakistan in December, but then picked up another back ailment that will prevent him playing in the Champions Trophy.