Cricket

EC Sunrisers continue stunning winning run in SA20

Markram and Jansen star in commanding victory over Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park

22 January 2025 - 22:02 By Amir Chetty at St George's Park
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Marco Jansen of Sunrisers Eastern Cape celebrates the wicket of Kyle Verreynne of the Pretoria Capitals in their SA20 game at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
Marco Jansen of Sunrisers Eastern Cape celebrates the wicket of Kyle Verreynne of the Pretoria Capitals in their SA20 game at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
Image: Ron Gaunt/SA20

Aiden Markram set it up and Marco Jansen finished it off as the Sunrisers Eastern Cape whipped the Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs in their Betway SA20 clash at St George’s Park, in Gqeberha on Wednesday night. 

On a tricky surface, the home side were put into bat and reduced to 14 for three and then 53 for five before Markram made 68 not out to guide his team to 149 for seven.

Jansen then took three wickets in the power play and one at the end to finish with figures of four for 13 as the visitors responded with a mere 97.

The victory came with another bonus point, their third in a row and they remain in third spot on the standings.

It was another clinical bowling display superbly complimented by skipper Markram’s effort.

Liam Dawson was also superb on the night taking three wickets for seven runs as the visiting side were bundled out for 97 in 16.3 overs.

With 150 runs to defend, Jansen ripped through the Pretoria side’s top order, taking the wickets of Will Jacks (0), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (7) and Kyle Verreynne (11) in three consecutive power play overs.

Richard Gleeson grabbed the prized wicket of skipper Rilee Rossouw for a duck with the visitors sitting uncomfortably on 34/4 at the end of the power play.

Marques Ackerman and Keegan Lion-Cachet added 38 for the fifth wicket, taking their side beyond to 63/4 at the halfway mark.

Dawson proved vital for the hosts as he picked up two wickets in the 11th over, dismissing Ackerman for 25 and James Neesham for a single to leave them struggling on 68/6 with still 82 runs to get.

Dawson grabbed a third wicket in the final over of his spell to send Lion-Cachet back to the dugout for 28 before Simon Harmer had Kyle Simmonds stumped by Tristan Stubbs for a single as the hosts tightened their grip on the match.

With 70 runs still to get and only two wickets left in the shed, the hosts took the last two wickets for the addition of just 17 runs as Jansen and Ottniel Baartman removed the final two batters in the 16th and 17th overs to close out the game.

Being asked to bat first, the hosts found themselves in early trouble losing their top three batters for a collective 14 runs as Jason Behrendorff removed Zak Crawley for a duck before Eathan Bosch dismissed Tom Abell (6) and David Bedingham (8).

Markram and Jordan Hermann took the team total to 27 without the loss of further wickets, combining to score 35 for the fourth wicket.

Left-hander Hermann was the first of Jacks’ wickets  to fall in the 10th over when he was trapped leg before wicket for nine runs. He then bowled Stubbs for four runs a few deliveries later as SEC slipped to 53/5.

Markram shared 39 with Jansen (24) for the sixth wicket, while Dawson contributed 25 runs to their 53-run stand for the seventh wicket. 

Bosch finished with 3/33 from his four overs while Jacks grabbed 2/18.

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE

Ngidi seeks rhythm as concerns grow over Proteas fast bowling for Champions Trophy

South Africa’s seam bowling stocks look thin, even within the current Champions Trophy squad
Sport
1 day ago

Sunrisers skipper Markram happy to lose the toss in big win against Giants

The Durban side almost instantly rued the decision to bat as they crumbled under the pressure of the SEC attack
Sport
2 days ago

Paarl Royals jump to the top with third win at fortress Boland Park

Quartet of Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Root and Dunith Wellalage spun a web around Super Kings
Sport
1 day ago

Dawson stars as Sunrisers fell Durban Super Giants again

Campaign back on track with move from last spot in standings to fourth
Sport
3 days ago

Bumrah, Yadav set for comeback after making India’s Champions Trophy squad

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who is set to return in the T20 series against England, remains in the squad
Sport
3 days ago

Classy Root leads Royal parade against the Capitals

The Paarl Royals, led by a magnificent innings from Joe Root, achieved the highest total in this year’s Betway SA20, chasing down 213, for an ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pirates’ Saleng ‘going through some stuff’ after seeing ‘those numbers’: ... Soccer
  2. Slot says avoiding Champions League knockout round more important than being top Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Zwane scores twice as Bafana crush Namibia 4-0 at Afcon Sport
  4. Bafana’s Le Coq Sportif deal safe for now despite strife at French parent ... Soccer
  5. Stormers may be without Roos against Leinster Rugby

Latest Videos

Babygirl, Nicole Kidman, Taboo Topics, Bravery, Social Media bullies, Finding ...
EXPLAINED: Saleng's Situation At Orlando Pirates | EPS 156