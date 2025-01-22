Liam Dawson was also superb on the night taking three wickets for seven runs as the visiting side were bundled out for 97 in 16.3 overs.
EC Sunrisers continue stunning winning run in SA20
Markram and Jansen star in commanding victory over Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park
Image: Ron Gaunt/SA20
Aiden Markram set it up and Marco Jansen finished it off as the Sunrisers Eastern Cape whipped the Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs in their Betway SA20 clash at St George’s Park, in Gqeberha on Wednesday night.
On a tricky surface, the home side were put into bat and reduced to 14 for three and then 53 for five before Markram made 68 not out to guide his team to 149 for seven.
Jansen then took three wickets in the power play and one at the end to finish with figures of four for 13 as the visitors responded with a mere 97.
The victory came with another bonus point, their third in a row and they remain in third spot on the standings.
It was another clinical bowling display superbly complimented by skipper Markram’s effort.
Liam Dawson was also superb on the night taking three wickets for seven runs as the visiting side were bundled out for 97 in 16.3 overs.
With 150 runs to defend, Jansen ripped through the Pretoria side’s top order, taking the wickets of Will Jacks (0), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (7) and Kyle Verreynne (11) in three consecutive power play overs.
Richard Gleeson grabbed the prized wicket of skipper Rilee Rossouw for a duck with the visitors sitting uncomfortably on 34/4 at the end of the power play.
Marques Ackerman and Keegan Lion-Cachet added 38 for the fifth wicket, taking their side beyond to 63/4 at the halfway mark.
Dawson proved vital for the hosts as he picked up two wickets in the 11th over, dismissing Ackerman for 25 and James Neesham for a single to leave them struggling on 68/6 with still 82 runs to get.
Dawson grabbed a third wicket in the final over of his spell to send Lion-Cachet back to the dugout for 28 before Simon Harmer had Kyle Simmonds stumped by Tristan Stubbs for a single as the hosts tightened their grip on the match.
With 70 runs still to get and only two wickets left in the shed, the hosts took the last two wickets for the addition of just 17 runs as Jansen and Ottniel Baartman removed the final two batters in the 16th and 17th overs to close out the game.
Being asked to bat first, the hosts found themselves in early trouble losing their top three batters for a collective 14 runs as Jason Behrendorff removed Zak Crawley for a duck before Eathan Bosch dismissed Tom Abell (6) and David Bedingham (8).
Markram and Jordan Hermann took the team total to 27 without the loss of further wickets, combining to score 35 for the fourth wicket.
Left-hander Hermann was the first of Jacks’ wickets to fall in the 10th over when he was trapped leg before wicket for nine runs. He then bowled Stubbs for four runs a few deliveries later as SEC slipped to 53/5.
Markram shared 39 with Jansen (24) for the sixth wicket, while Dawson contributed 25 runs to their 53-run stand for the seventh wicket.
Bosch finished with 3/33 from his four overs while Jacks grabbed 2/18.
HeraldLIVE
