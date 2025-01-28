Cricket

India’s Bumrah named ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year after stellar 2024

28 January 2025 - 13:35 By Pearl Josephine Nazare
India's Jasprit Bumrah has been named ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024. File photo
Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah was named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024 after the India pace spearhead produced his best annual haul in the red-ball format, the sport's governing body said on Monday.

The 31-year-old seam-bowling genius topped the wicket-taking charts in Test cricket last year with 71 from 13 matches, 19 more than second-placed Gus Atkinson of England (in 11 games), having returned from a back injury in late 2023.

Despite being on the losing side in the Border—Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Bumrah finished the five-match Test series, which concluded earlier in January, with 32 wickets at an average of 13.06 and was the obvious choice for the Player of the Series award.

“His [Bumrah] average across the year was a ridiculous 14.92, and he ended 2024 with an annual strike rate of just 30.1,” ICC said.

“Across Test history, none of the 17 bowlers to have taken 70+ wickets in a calendar year did so at an average as low as Bumrah's.”

Bumrah beat England duo Harry Brook and Joe Root as well as Kamindu Mendis of Sri Lanka to win the prestigious award. The last Indian cricketer to win it was batter Virat Kohli in 2018.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award. Test cricket has always been a format I hold close to my heart, and to be recognised on this platform is truly special,” Bumrah said.

“This award is not just a reflection of my individual efforts but also of the unwavering support of my teammates, coaches, and fans who continue to believe and inspire me every day.

“Representing India is a privilege I deeply cherish, and knowing my efforts bring smiles to people around the world makes this journey even more special.” 

Reuters

