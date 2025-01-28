Super Kings crushed as Peters blitz keeps Capitals playoff hopes alive

Peters was one of five changes made to the Capitals starting line-up, which provided a much needed injection of enthusiasm as well as a more balanced starting XI, something they have struggled with throughout the competition.

One of the changes was to the captaincy with Kyle Verreynne taking over from Rilee Rossouw, who missed Tuesday’s match because his wife have birth the couple’s second child in the morning. Rossouw has struggled to make an impression in the tournament and if it was to do with the impending birth then that is understandable.

Verreynne was virtually faultless as leader, helped immensely by how superbly his bowlers performed, along with some injudicious decision-making by JSK’s batters. One of those was the captain Faf du Plessis, who had struck a pair of boundaries, then tried to lap-scoop Australian Tom Rogers, but put the ball straight into the hands of short fine leg.

Before that, there was another injury — in a tournament that is becoming increasingly dangerous for players heading to next month’s Champions Trophy — when New Zealander Devon Conway was struck on the hand by a powerful drive from Du Plessis. Conway left the game, returning in the eighth over where became the first Peters' two victims.