Fabulous Faf gives Super Kings life in triumph over Root-less Royals

It’s safe to say the batting didn't pass muster in the first half of the innings. Root has made it clear throughout the tournament how well he felt the Royals have done in adapting to different conditions; whether those be the batting paradise that was Centurion, when they chased down 213 against the Pretoria Capitals or the slow, turning surface in Paarl, where they resisted the urge to get 170 and settled for 140, which proved enough to win, also against the Capitals.

He played the pivotal role in those matches, making 92 not out in Centurion and 78 not out in Paarl, batting through the innings on both occasions.

His control was missing at the Wanderers and no-one filled in for him properly as the Royals sank to 80/6 in the 12th over. They suffered from the same problems which have afflicted a number of teams in the competition — an inability to adapt to conditions. The Wanderers pitch was slightly two paced, but nothing that should have proved so disconcerting as to have more than half the batting line-up back in the dugout with eight overs left.

Mitchell Owen, the newest Australian hero, who smashed a 39-ball hundred for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash Final last week has been roped in as Root’s replacement for the remainder of the SA20 and Paarl will hope he can provide a similar spark for them as he did Down Under.

The absence of David Miller with a groin injury didn’t help either, but fortunately the experience of Indian import, Dinesh Karthik, who made 53 off 39 balls — including a hat-trick of sixes against Wihan Lubbe — allowed the Royals to post a competitive total.

It proved to be insufficient because of Du Plessis’ brilliance, but at least it provided much-needed intel for the week ahead, and with a bit of time on their side, they can try to come up with a solution for how to fill the gap left by Root.