MI Cape Town smash Sunrisers and reach SA20 playoffs for first time

East or west, MI Cape Town were best as the home team crushed the Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 10 wickets in a crucial bonus-point victory at the Newlands Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
The match was set up to be a colossal tussle for the second spot on the log between the provincial neighbours.
But in the end, the Western Cape side easily clinched a berth in next week’s Qualifier 1 at St George’s Park at the expense of the Sunrisers, which marked MI's first progression to the SA20 playoffs.
MICT won the toss, and with the Sunrisers’ top-order batting frailties front and foremost in their minds, they asked the visitors to take the first strike.
It was a call that paid handsome dividends as the rapid Corbin Bosch grabbed wickets at the top, middle and end to finish with four for 19 to send the Sunrisers crashing to 107 all out.
The defeat handed the Sunrisers Eastern Cape their fourth heavy defeat on the road and coach Adrian Birrell’s side will be looking forward to the comforts of home when they host the Paarl Royals in their final group fixture in Gqeberha on Saturday (1pm).
They will hope that a win in that match is enough to secure third place and a spot in the Eliminator in Centurion.
Chasing a meagre 108 for victory, there was no mercy from Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen as they came out swinging, chasing that vital bonus point with intent.
They took only 11 overs to knock off the required runs, with Rickelton making 59 not out and Van der Dussen an unbeaten 48.
Coming off a nine-wicket hammering by the Joburg Super Kings, the Sunrisers made three changes bringing in new signing Tony de Zorzi on debut along with Andile Simelane, and Craig Overton.
De Zorzi was deployed in the place of struggling international Zak Crawley to help galvanise the top order in the power play.
The move did not pan out as De Zorzi, who last played in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, looked out of sorts and was eventually sent packing for two off eight deliveries by Proteas teammate Kagiso Rabada.
England’s Tom Abell (1) added to the power play woes when he was caught by a one-handed Dewald Brevis screamer at deep backward square as the Sunrisers limped to 24 for two in the first six overs.
Captain Aiden Markram then arrived to set about another innings savings effort with opener David Bedingham set at the other end and finished off being the only Sunrisers batsman of consequence of the innings.
Rabada was really good up front, using the conditions well, and when spinners George Linde and Rashid Khan entered the fray, the stranglehold grew even more on the defending champions.
SA20’s low scores not only due to pitches but also batters’ inability to adapt, say coaches
Boundaries were rare and there would be no heroics from the Sunrisers skipper this time as the build-up of pressure resulted in that man Brevis producing a leg-break that forced Markram (10) into a false stroke.
Tristan Stubbs (5) struck a four and then followed his captain back to the hutch bowled by Khan and the Sunrisers were 47 for four inside 11 overs.
That became 63 for five in the 13th when Marco Jansen (7) chipped one back at Bosch who took a smart caught and bowled.
The Sunrisers, who previously had displayed much promise with four wins in a row, were reeling again after their Joburg debacle and needed a partnership to restore some order to their innings.
That never came but Bedingham fought manfully and when he departed for a run-a-ball 45 at 76 for six, there was little chance of posting a reasonable target.
Simelane displayed some character in making 21 in the lost cause.
Full scorecard here
