Baby Proteas shock Australia to reach women’s U-19 T20 World Cup final
Image: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images
South Africa’s remarkable journey at the women’s U-19 T20 World Cup will culminate in a final against India in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.
Kayla Reyneke’s team stunned Australia in Friday morning’s semifinal, beating one of the pre-tournament favourites by five wickets.
The baby Proteas — who have faced travel delays, didn’t get warm-up games because of weather and had rain affect all their group games and Super Six matches — dominated the Australians, restricting them to 105/8.
It was the first time South Africa competed for a full 20 overs in the tournament.
Seshnie Naidu clipped the winning runs through the covers off the first ball of the 19th over, setting off raucous celebrations among the rest of the South African players.
Reyneke admitted she wanted to bat first if she won the toss, with South Africa counting on Australia struggling to chase.
“The plans were clear,” Reyneke said afterwards.
Nthabiseng Nini, who has been superb throughout the tournament, immediately gave her team the upper hand, dismissing Australian opener Ines Mckeon lbw first ball.
“[The wicket] calmed all of us down,” said Proteas opener Jemma Botha.
The South Africans maintained a stranglehold for the remainder of the Australian innings, with spinner Naidu and Ashleigh van Wyk keeping the scoring rate down and building pressure which resulted in wickets.
Naidu took a stunning catch off her own bowling, holding onto a searing drive from Eleanor Larosa, while Luyanda Nuza also took an excellent catch diving to her right to get rid of Hasrat Gill.
Van Wyk earned the player of the match award for her figures of 4/17.
Though battling with anxiety and nerves, Botha played a thrilling innings to extinguish any hope the Australians had of pulling off an unlikely win.
Hitting the ball with excellent timing and power, the Western Province opener smacked 37 off 24 balls that included five fours and two sixes.
“The plans were clear with the bat: if it was full, play on the front foot, and if it was short, play off the back foot. There were a lot of nerves and anxiety throughout the innings. I’m just glad we are in the final,” said Botha.
Sunday’s final starts at 8.30am (SA time).
