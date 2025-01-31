Capitals playoff hopes quashed by dazzling Hendricks and brilliant Brevis

It turned into a batting exhibition as two of the country’s finest talents, unleashed their entire repertoire in a stunning partnership. Hendricks’ stylish drives were matched by Brevis’s, which included the straightest of lofted sixes, while Hendricks also did one of those head down follow-throughs after dispatching Migael Pretorius over long-on for six.

Their fourth wicket partnership, worth 142 came off only 68 balls, and even the 40-minute rain interruption didn’t halt their momentum — they smashed 26 runs off the 10 balls bowled when the innings resumed.

Hendricks finished on 77 off 44 balls (4x4, 5x6) and Brevis was not out on 73 off only 32 balls (6x4, 6x6).

Pretoria started the run chase well, with the two Wills — Jacks and Smeed — sharing a partnership of 72 off 41 balls for the second wicket. The Capitals were up with the required run rate, but as he has done so often in his career, Rashid Khan, turned the tide. Initially it was by building pressure by conceding just five runs in his first over, and then two balls after the first strategy break, Jacks tried to reassert his dominance but only handed Azmatullah Omarzai a simple catch at long on after scoring 39.

Rashid picked up two wickets — Verreynne and Marques Ackerman — either side of Smeed’s dismissal by Brevis for 53. The young Englishman’s wicket, saw the majority of what had been sold out crowd head for the exits.

It was a disappointing campaign for the Capitals, who won just twice and although unlucky that two of their matches were rained out, they also lacked cohesion for much of the season. The brains trust will have to hold an urgent rethink about how the squad is assembled ahead of the big player auction later this year.

Meanwhile Friday night’s outcome confirmed Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape of their playoff places, relieving the pressure for both teams ahead of their matches on Saturday.

MI Cape Town will face the Paarl Royals in the first eliminator of the playoffs in Gqeberha on Tuesday.