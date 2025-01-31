Cricket

Capitals playoff hopes quashed by dazzling Hendricks and brilliant Brevis

31 January 2025 - 21:51
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Reeza Hendricks top scored with an unbeaten 77 for MI Cape Town in their victory over the Pretoria Capitals in Centurion on Friday night.
Image: SportzPics/SA20

Pretoria Capitals saw their playoff hopes evaporate amid an electrifying batting display from the in-form MI Cape Town, who moved to the top of the Betway SA20 points table in the process. 

MI Cape Town produced the highest total of this year’s competition — 222/3 — to beat the Capitals by 27 runs. 

It ended the Capitals quest for a top four spot, which came to life after their win against the Joburg Super Kings earlier this week. But they couldn’t build on that victory after Kyle Verreynne put Cape Town into bat, on a characteristically flat SuperSport Park wicket. 

As has become the norm Ryan Rickelton and Rassie van der Dussen delivered a rollicking start for the Cape Town franchise, pulverising the opposition bowling unit at a rate of 10 runs an over in the first five overs. 

The Capitals’s Australian signing Tom Rogers provided the breakthrough that delivered a period of respite for the home team, bowling Rickelton, who missed an attempted pull, for a 13-ball innings of 22 that included one six and four fours. 

The home team gained a foothold during the next four overs, taking three wickets for the addition of 35 runs, with Van der Dussen holing out to deep midwicket for 30 and Colin Ingram the victim of a superb one-handed return catch off his own bowling by Senuran Muthusamy. 

But Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis initially steadied the ship and then got the wind in their sails to propel Cape Town to a substantial total. 

It turned into a batting exhibition as two of the country’s finest talents, unleashed their entire repertoire in a stunning partnership. Hendricks’ stylish drives were matched by Brevis’s, which included the straightest of lofted sixes, while Hendricks also did one of those head down follow-throughs after dispatching Migael Pretorius over long-on for six. 

Their fourth wicket partnership, worth 142 came off only 68 balls, and even the 40-minute rain interruption didn’t halt their momentum — they smashed 26 runs off the 10 balls bowled when the innings resumed. 

Hendricks finished on 77 off 44 balls (4x4, 5x6) and Brevis was not out on 73 off only 32 balls (6x4, 6x6).

Pretoria started the run chase well, with the two Wills — Jacks and Smeed — sharing a partnership of 72 off 41 balls for the second wicket. The Capitals were up with the required run rate, but as he has done so often in his career, Rashid Khan, turned the tide. Initially it was by building pressure by conceding just five runs in his first over, and then two balls after the first strategy break, Jacks tried to reassert his dominance but only handed Azmatullah Omarzai a simple catch at long on after scoring 39. 

Rashid picked up two wickets — Verreynne and Marques Ackerman — either side of Smeed’s dismissal by Brevis for 53. The young Englishman’s wicket, saw the majority of what had been sold out crowd head for the exits. 

It was a disappointing campaign for the Capitals, who won just twice and although unlucky that two of their matches were rained out, they also lacked cohesion for much of the season. The brains trust will have to hold an urgent rethink about how the squad is assembled ahead of the big player auction later this year. 

Meanwhile Friday night’s outcome confirmed Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape of their playoff places, relieving the pressure for both teams ahead of their matches on Saturday. 

MI Cape Town will face the Paarl Royals in the first eliminator of the playoffs in Gqeberha on Tuesday. 

